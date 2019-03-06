A Quinnipiac University poll Tuesday carried this striking top-line number: 64 percent of Americans believe President Trump committed crimes before he became president. And 45 percent say they think he committed crimes while serving in the Oval Office.

In that same poll, though, only 35 percent favor starting the impeachment process, and many more — 59 percent — oppose it. In other words, there is a sizable chunk of the American electorate that thinks we have a criminal as president but would rather not entertain removing him from office. (And to be clear: The question wasn’t even about removing him from office; it was about merely beginning the impeachment process.)

Welcome to the Democrats’ impeachment dilemma.

As a number of Democratic probes of the Trump administration and Trump’s personal and business dealings get off the ground, it’s worth taking stock of just how high a bar the American people have — and have had — for impeachment. There is a sense among some that, if Robert S. Mueller III or federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York find Trump to have committed crimes (whether a campaign finance violation, collusion with Russia or obstruction of justice), that might be the end of him. Or at least it might be the beginning of his impeachment. But that’s far from a certainty.

We’ve seen a similar disconnect with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Over the weekend, he said that “it’s very clear that the president obstructed justice.” But then, in almost the same breath, he said that “impeachment’s a long way down the road.” So obstruction apparently isn’t sufficient?

The standard for impeachment, of course, isn’t just any crime; it’s “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Exactly what that means is in the eye of the beholder, and it’s often been said that impeachment is a political remedy to a legal issue. It’s basically a standard that is decided on by the American people, as reflected by their elected members of Congress.

History suggests that committing crimes — even as president, and even if they are numerous — may not be sufficient in the minds of the public. Back when Bill Clinton was impeached in the late 1990s, a Harris Poll asked whether a lie was sufficient for removing him from office, or did he need to have “committed a serious criminal offense.” Seventy-two percent required a “serious criminal offense.”

A Gallup poll around the same time asked whether, if people became convinced that Clinton had obstructed justice, he should be removed from office. The public was split, with 49 percent saying that would not be sufficient. The same question was asked about Clinton lying under oath in his testimony to the grand jury. In that scenario, 50 percent favored removal, but 46 percent said it wasn’t enough. In both cases, about half the country shrugged off obstruction of justice and perjury, even if they were proved.

Clinton, of course, wound up being accused of both by Kenneth Starr, who listed 11 impeachable offenses in what came to be known as the Starr Report. He was impeached, but the votes in the Senate weren’t there for removal.

(Interestingly, polls at the time also showed people didn’t want Clinton charged for perjury and obstruction even after he left office. A CBS News/New York Times poll in December 1998 showed they preferred 54 percent to 33 percent that he not face criminal charges. A later Los Angeles Times poll showed 57 percent didn’t want Starr to indict Clinton once out of office.)

If there’s one takeaway from that era, it’s that people don’t necessarily like impeachment as a remedy for even proven wrongdoing, even when it pertains to what might be actual crimes.

Whether Trump will ultimately get the same treatment is unclear. There are some key differences. Chief among them is that the crimes some allege Trump to have committed pertain to his actual election and to conduct related to his official actions as president, whereas Clinton’s pertained to a personal affair that many people thought wasn’t the public’s business. Another is that Clinton had engendered lots of goodwill with his presidency and was broadly popular, which is not something Trump has ever been able to say. It’s quite possible that the impeachment bar for Trump will be lower, even if it’s not registering in polls just yet.

But he’s also got something else around that corner that could shield him from impeachment fever, and that’s the 2020 election. Voters are already hearing from Democrats eager to take Trump on, and this is all something that could ultimately just be decided by voters in 20 months’ time. That might not be soon enough for Trump’s most ardent critics, but it might be for those in the middle whose support would be critical for any impeachment effort. They may just reason that, however obvious Trump’s crimes might be, it would be better to deal with them in an election context than a fraught impeachment proceeding. In some ways, House Democratic leaders who are wary of impeachment may just need to run the clock a little.

The details matter hugely here, but the public already appears to be setting a relatively high bar for Trump’s impeachment. And this poll suggests that hush-money payments and obstruction of justice may not suffice.