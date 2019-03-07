

Pedestrians walk by the News Corp. building in Manhattan. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The Democratic National Committee has decided not to allow Fox News to host any of its primary debates during the 2020 election cycle. The network is too close to Trump, the group’s leaders argue, to offer a fair debate.

In a statement, DNC chair Tom Perez said he believed Fox News was incapable of hosting a neutral debate. He pointed to a recent New Yorker article that detailed how the network allegedly violated journalistic ethics to favor Trump in its coverage.

“I believe that a key pathway to victory is to continue to expand our electorate and reach all voters. That is why I have made it a priority to talk to a broad array of potential media partners, including Fox News,” Perez said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

But by excluding Fox, the DNC could be missing its opportunity to “reach all voters.”

In the recent New Yorker article, reporter Jane Mayer detailed the ways the network favored Trump. Mayer says a Fox News reporter was the first to get proof of Trump’s alleged affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. The reporter’s story didn’t run right away, Mayer wrote. Instead, “it kept being passed off from one editor to the next. After getting one noncommittal answer after another from her editors, [reporter Diane] Falzone at last heard from [Ken] LaCorte, who was then the head of FoxNews.com,” Mayer wrote. “Falzone told colleagues that LaCorte said to her, ‘Good reporting, kiddo. But Rupert wants Donald Trump to win. So just let it go.'"

(LaCorte was previously vice president of Fox News Digital.)

Mayer also reported that Trump was given advance access to some of the questions asked during Fox News debates, and that he was the only candidate to receive that information.

Of course, Mayer’s article raises questions about whether the network would treat Democrats fairly. But by skipping Fox News, Democrats are missing a chance to reach people who probably won’t tune in otherwise.

Like all cable news networks, the Fox audience skews older, white and male. The median age of CNN, MSNBC and Fox viewers is 60. Fox News skews even older: Half of its viewers are older than 68, Derek Thompson at the Atlantic wrote in 2016. “Television is particularly popular among men, people who didn’t go to college, and people over the age of 70,” he wrote. That group probably includes some of the independents and white, working-class voters Democrats are trying to reach this cycle.

And if Democrats aren’t on Fox News, they might not be able to reach those viewers. According to a Pew Research Center study, nearly half of the conservatives surveyed said Fox News was their main source for political news. So it’s unlikely that they would tune into debates hosted on other networks.

If Perez truly believes that the key to the Democrats’ victory is to “reach all voters,” he might have to go through Trump’s favorite network to connect.