

President-elect Donald Trump, with Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was explicit during an interview on Sunday: There was collusion between members of President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russians interested in affecting the election’s outcome.

“I made this distinction all along,” Schiff said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” “and that is while there is abundant evidence of collusion, the issue from a criminal point of view is whether there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a criminal conspiracy.”

There was, in fact, “direct evidence” of collusion, he said: “the emails from the Russians through their intermediary offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump.” That is, the emails that set up the meeting in Trump Tower on June 9, 2016.

On Tuesday morning, a host on Trump’s favorite morning show, “Fox and Friends,” offered a differing opinion.

The investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Ainsley Earhardt said, “has proven no collusion and now Democrats are now trying to find a crime.” This, of course, was an echo of Trump himself, who’s been declaring that no collusion took place since well before we learned about things like that Trump Tower meeting. One gets the sense that nothing might rise to the standard that Trump would set as proof of collusion — but, then, Schiff is surely not himself immune to viewing his understanding of collusion through a lens that aids him and his party politically.

“Collusion” is an unsatisfying term for any number of reasons. First, there’s no federal criminal statute relating to “collusion,” so there’s no definition of what it constitutes. Second, it’s a nebulous term, possibly referring to any range of actions. A reasonable person can see both Schiff’s and Trump’s points: Clearly Donald Trump Jr. indicated an interest in receiving information from the Russians that would aid his father’s campaign, and, yet, Trump himself hasn’t been directly tied to any Russian effort. It’s mixed up with uncertainty, differing narratives and partisanship.

So let’s cut this Gordian knot. We created a tool that allows you to tell us how you’d define collusion as having occurred, to some degree of nuance.

It asks that you consider two main things. First, what level of engagement by Trump’s campaign was necessary? Trump himself? A senior campaign staffer or adviser like Trump Jr.? Multiple staffers? An outsider like Roger Stone? Second, what must that collusion have looked like. Is it simply turning a blind eye to the interference effort? Or does it necessitate actual agreement with a Russian agent?

There are complicating factors, too. If it involved a lower-tier actor on the part of the campaign, is it collusion only if Trump knew? Does it count if an intermediary was involved?

We also are asking you to identify how you feel about Trump, so we can see how partisanship overlaps with these views.

What is the minimum that would constitute collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia? If:

--- Trump A senior campaign staffer Multiple campaign staffers A campaign staffer An outside ally of Trump's through an intermediary --- knew about Russia's interference efforts worked with a group that was secretly working with Russia worked with a group that was openly working with Russia agreed to accept Russia's help conspired with a Russian agent but did nothing about it and publicly encouraged them and privately encouraged them with Trump's knowledge How do you feel about Trump? RECORD MY POSITION JUST SHOW ANSWERS

Once you’ve recorded your position on the subject, you’ll see the most popular response from Post readers (who, of course, are a smart bunch). You can come back later and click the “just show answers” button to see how things evolve as more answers are recorded.

The graphs at the bottom show two things. First, the overall responses, distributed from left to right by how closely they implicate Trump directly. The height of the gray bars indicates the number of responses.

Below that, the same information cross-referenced by party identity, from heavily pro-Trump to heavily anti-Trump. Clicking on any bar or box will show what group or definition is being displayed.

(As people answer the question, we’ll come back and take a look at how the responses are shaking out. This is a parenthetical placeholder for that, so don’t grow too attached to it.)

In a broad sense, the term as we’re collectively using it is indefinable. It’s the old know-it-when-you-see-it, but with the added confusion of people seeing different things in different lights. The consensus reached by Post readers will not be sufficient to establish a definitive standard because some — Trump included — will always have a reason to downplay the idea that collusion took place.

If video emerged of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands and signing a document reading “Agreement to Collude on the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election,” maybe Trump’s assertion would waver. What we’re asking, in essence, is how many of you agree that something similar is the necessary bar?