

MONTGOMERY, AL - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore in Montgomery, Ala. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) may face Roy Moore, his 2017 special election opponent, in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. The former chief justice of the state’s supreme court announced he is “seriously considering” a run in the upcoming election, during a Friday interview on American Family Radio, Reuters reported.

The special election arose after Jeff Sessions vacated the seat to become President Trump’s attorney general. Moore lost to Jones, a former federal prosecutor, by a small margin. In the Friday interview Moore claimed the seat was stolen by a Democrat-waged disinformation campaign.

“I think that’s been pronounced in the national newspapers — the New York Times, The Washington Post even — has recognized there was a disinformation campaign going on in September of 2017 by forces outside of Alabama that spent a lot of money not regulated by the FEC in trying to dissuade Republicans from voting and encourage and enrage Democrats,” he said to “Focal Point” host Bryan Fische.

The Washington Post reported in January that a slew of misleading online tactics was used in an effort to influence the election. Political analysts did not, however, attribute Moore’s loss to disinformation, pointing instead to a campaign marred by allegations of sexual misconduct.

A month before the 2017 election, The Post reported four women accused Moore of pursuing them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. One of the women claims the pursuit resulted in a sexual encounter.

[Attorney says Roy Moore supporters offered him $10,000 to drop client who accused the Senate candidate of sexual impropriety]

The 2017 election upset flipped the Senate seat, making Jones the first Democrat Alabamians have sent to the chamber in decades.

Jones’s term ends in 2020, when he will seek reelection. Currently, the only Republican candidate in the 2020 race is Rep. Bradley Byrne, who represents Alabama 1st Congressional District.

Read more

GOP lawmaker tried to silence a black senator in a gun law debate. She stood her ground — and won.

House Democrats pass H.R. 1, their answer to draining the swamp

‘He signed his Bible!’: Trump gets hero’s welcome in tornado-ravaged Alabama

Trump officially nominates David Bernhardt, a veteran lobbyist, to run Interior