

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., right, speaks as he gives closing remarks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, at left. (Alex Brandon, File)

Since taking control of the House, Democrats have launched a series of wide-ranging investigations of President Trump, his campaign, his administration and even his family business operations. Republicans in Congress have criticized this as just an effort to disrupt the Trump presidency and covering the same ground as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe. But Democrats actually are doing something two of Trump’s most prominent nominees have advocated: conducting their own investigation.

During the Kenneth Starr-led investigation into Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, Brett M. Kavanaugh and William P. Barr argued that waiting on the counsel’s report would be an abdication of Congress’s constitutional duty. Both men unequivocally supported rigorous congressional oversight apart from — or perhaps even instead of — a counsel investigation. But with Trump in office, Republicans have spent two years defying their own key nominees’ words.

“When Congress learns of a serious allegation against a president, it must quickly determine whether the president is to remain in office,” wrote Kavanaugh in a Washington Post article, “First Let Congress Do its Job,” dated Feb. 26, 1999.

Kavanaugh, then a top lawyer for the Starr investigation, was averse to both a badly-behaved president and the Independent Counsel Statute. For Congress to sit idly and defer to the counsel’s investigation, he said, is “not what the Constitution contemplated.”

“There simply was no need for this mess to have occupied the country for 13 months,” suggested Kavanaugh, because Congress could have must faster “gotten to the truth.”

[FIRST LET CONGRESS DO ITS JOB]

In a March 1998 article published by American Spectator, Kavanaugh, now a Supreme Court justice, wrote that “[b]ecause Congress is the entity constitutionally assigned to determine whether the president should remain in office, it follows that a congressional inquiry should take precedence over a criminal investigation of the president.”

Kavanaugh added: “It is more important for Congress to determine whether the president has committed impeachable offenses or otherwise acted in a manner inconsistent with the presidency than for any individual to be criminally prosecuted and sentenced to a few years in prison.”

Like Kavanaugh, Barr — the recently-confirmed attorney general — once expressed dissatisfaction with Congress’s shrinking role in presidential investigations.

“I would like to see the watchdog institutions we have in society step up and perform the primary role they are supposed to, not let the independent counsel handle everything,” he said during a 1999 congressional hearing. “And then continue vigorous oversight both by Congress and the press.”

Kavanaugh and Barr’s late-1990s statements were made in the context of the Independent Counsel statute, not current special counsel regulations. The statute was allowed to expire in 1999 and was not replaced. Unlike Starr, Mueller gets his power, jurisdiction and protection from Justice Department rules, not a statute.

[House Democrats demand documents from more than 80 people and institutions affiliated with Trump]

At times, a counsel’s investigation and a congressional oversight committee can overlap, but each has its own boundaries, said attorney Jonathan Meyer, a partner at Sheppard Mullin who has experience with both types of investigations. Neither, he said, has unlimited power or jurisdiction.

“The Committee is limited by constitutional issues,” he said, like separation of powers and balance of powers between the branches of government. Meyer also noted that there are limits to the information an oversight committee can obtain.

Unlike a special or independent counsel, which investigates allegations of criminal activity, Congress’s role is much broader, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) said in a statement to The Post. It also investigates waste, fraud, abuse, inefficiency, and duplication with an eye toward reforming existing laws or writing new ones.

“The Oversight Committee is the primary investigative body of Congress, and our job is to ensure that the same requirements of transparency and accountability that have applied to every other administration apply to this one,” he said.

[7 intriguing names on the list of Democrats’ Trump-world documents requests]

The role of the oversight committee is multifaceted, Meyer said: It acts as a check and balance on other government branches. To the extent there is wrongdoing in the executive branch, even if it may not rise to the level of criminal prosecution, it also acts as a watchdog. Justice Department guidelines suggest a sitting president cannot be indicted, making impeachment and oversight hearings the only way to pursue law enforcement action against a president.

Barr, at his January confirmation hearing, agreed, suggesting that whether a president is found to have violated a statute, he “would be accountable politically.”

In response to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) regarding Trump’s potential use of the pardon power, he said: “Under the Constitution, the president’s power to pardon is broad. However, like any other power, the power to pardon is subject to abuse. A president who abuses his or her pardon power can be held accountable in a number of different ways by Congress and the electorate.”

Both Barr and Kavanaugh hold great roles in the future of any investigations of the president and his associates. As attorney general, Barr will be the recipient of the Mueller investigation report. He will decide how much, if any, of the report will be released to the public and members of Congress. He also serves as the top prosecutorial officer of the Trump administration, and could oversee any future criminal investigations and charges. Kavanaugh could someday help decide how deep Congress’s probes of Trump can reach.

Kavanaugh once endorsed a regime under which “Congress does its job and oversees the executive.” This is what Congress is doing.

