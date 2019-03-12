

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, talks with students after a roundtable discussion on climate change at Iowa State University. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The other day, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee (D) offered a blueprint for how white candidates can talk about race and privilege.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper pointed out that just 38 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa said they would be satisfied with a straight white male nominee. (Twenty-one percent said they would be mostly or very unsatisfied; 40 percent said they were not sure.) He asked Inslee: “Why are you, as a straight white male, the right person to lead the Democratic Party if there’s so much skepticism from Democrats in Iowa?”

Inslee’s answer showed that he understands why diversity is important.

“I think I have evinced a humility about being a straight white male that I have never experienced discrimination like so many do,” he said. “I’ve never been pulled over as an African American teenager by an officer driving through a white neighborhood. I’ve never been a woman talked over in a meeting. So I approach this with humility.”

Gov. Jay Inslee: "I think that I have evinced a humility about being a straight white male that I have never experienced discrimination like so many do." pic.twitter.com/LyjUzuNXKF — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2019

He went on to say that he has focused on making diverse appointments as governor. He also has required all Washington state employees to go through implicit-bias training.

Inslee discussed his work in criminal-justice reform, specifically addressing racial disparities in sentencing for drug offenses. And he noted that he was one of the first governors to stand up against President Trump’s travel ban, which targeted people from many predominantly Muslim countries.

“So during my time in office, I have been very, very committed to making this a more just and open and tolerant society,” Inslee said.

Being a straight white man could be something of a liability for Democratic candidates this time around. “The energy in the party is with youth, it’s with women, it’s with minorities. Here’s an older white male — you’re not going to outdo Sen. Kamala Harris on the diversity question or Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the female question,” political analyst C.R. Douglas told KUOW, a Washington state outlet, about Inslee’s run. Harris represents California, while Klobuchar represents Minnesota; both are 2020 Democratic candidates.

Inslee’s statements suggest that he understands this liability.

The governor is still a long-shot candidate. He is running as a liberal and making climate change his main focus. In one early poll, just 1 percent of likely Iowa caucusgoers said he was their first choice, the same as Julián Castro, a Latino man who served as housing secretary in the Obama administration, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to launch a presidential run.

Brand new 2020 poll from @CNN and @DMRegister in Iowa:



Biden 27%

Sanders 25%

Warren 9%

Harris 7%

O’Rourke 5%

Booker 3%

Klobuchar 3%

Bennet 1%

Bullock 1%

Buttigieg 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 1%

Inslee 1%

de Blasio <1%

Gabbard <1%

Gillibrand <1%

Hickenlooper <1%

Swalwell <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 10, 2019

But his conversation with Tapper suggests that Inslee might be able to talk about race in a way that appeals to people of color as well as white voters.

Trump won the election in part by tapping into white Americans’ anxieties about their increasingly diverse country. Inslee has a track record of addressing discrimination without isolating that key constituency. He’ll need to strike that balance to get anywhere close to winning the White House.