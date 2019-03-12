Departing for Marine One on Friday, President Trump repeated a familiar refrain.

“Talk, talk up,” Trump said, gesturing for the reporter to speak more loudly. “You’re competing with a helicopter.”

It was one of more than a dozen South Lawn exchanges over the past two years in which Trump has cited the noise of a nearby helicopter as a reason to evade or limit reporter questions. And it is a striking pattern in a White House that has held fewer press briefings than the previous two administrations.

Trump has defended his administration’s curtailed daily White House briefings by arguing that informal press “gaggles” offer as much, or more, access.

“Over the last couple of months I decided, I’ll do a lot [of interviews] — we’ll stop at the helicopter,” Trump said, ironically, at a news conference in November. “And then they say, ‘Why is he doing so many press conferences? What’s wrong?’”

To date in 2019, Trump has spoken to reporters five times on the South Lawn before departing via Marine One. In that same period, there have been only two daily press briefings.

But there are more troubling patterns, aside from this disparity: Informal press gaggles are a control environment for Trump, where he picks what, if any, questions to answer, often roaming back and forth, silently listening to shouted questions from reporters. (Ironically, Trump has called the press “out of control” for “shouting” questions in the briefing room, something the president encourages in front of Marine One.)

It is a page from former president Ronald Reagan’s playbook, as the New York Times noted in 1987.

“Chaotic exchanges [on the South Lawn] have become the primary way that Mr. Reagan communicates with the press corps these days,” Steven Roberts wrote. “Although these shouting matches occasionally produce useful information, few reporters believe they are a good way of finding out what the President thinks.”

Former CBS News White House reporter Bill Plante wrote about this paradox of limited press access after shouting a question to Reagan in 1987.

“The question shouted on the run and the one-line answer have become the standard communication in the Reagan administration,” Plante wrote in a 1987 Washington Post op-ed. “This is the way we do business — not by our choice, but because it works to Mr. Reagan’s advantage. And that’s the way the White House wants it.”

Philip Bump contributed to this report.