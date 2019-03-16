

Chelsea Clinton (C) watches with Imam Khalid Latif (L) during a vigil held at NYU Kimmel Center to mourn for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S. March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi (Rashid Umar Abbasi/Reuters)

When Chelsea Clinton showed up at a vigil Friday night in New York City for victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre, she was confronted by a small group of college students who blamed her for inciting the violence.

Last month, the former first daughter joined throngs of Democrats and Republicans in condemning language used by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the two first Muslim women elected to Congress last year, as perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes.

At the vigil, the New York University students said reactions like Clinton’s “stoked” hatred of Muslims.

“This, right here, is a result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” one student told Clinton. “And I want you to know that and I want you to feel that deep down inside. Forty-nine people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

“I’m so sorry that you feel that way,” Clinton said. “Certainly, it was never my intention. I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity.”

A student who was there posted a video of the exchange on Twitter. But after intense backlash, Rose Asaf deleted her account. Another user captured it and posted it on his page:

Here's the video that @Esor__Fasa put up where her friend is attacking Chelsea Clinton at a memorial service and linking her to the New Zealand massacre because Chelsea dared to call out Ilhan Omar's anti-Semitism.



After heavy criticism, @Esor__Fasa deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/njjL9LsRKI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 16, 2019

The mass murder of 49 Muslim men, women and children during their afternoon prayers by a white supremacist touched off a deeply emotionally debate about terrorism and hate crimes. The tragedy came just a week after the U.S. House voted on a resolution condemning hate speech, inspired by Omar’s comments. The original version only referenced anti-Semitism, but was broadened to include Islamophobia. Twenty-three Republicans opposed it because it didn’t solely focus on anti-Jewish remarks.

Reaction on social media to the students’ treatment of Clinton shows how this tragedy is being viewed across the political landscape. Some on the far-left have sided with the students and questioned why Clinton would even attend the vigil. But many others, including unlikely Clinton allies, felt the students unfairly targeted Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr. came to Clinton’s defense.

It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism. We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2019

The gunman in New Zealand, who allegedly wrote a 74-page manifesto, said in it that he hoped his attacks would stoke further discord in American politics. He cited President Trump as a “symbol of white identity,” and in doing so spurred many Democrats to point to Trump’s rhetoric and policies around Muslims, and the rise of white nationalism in America after Trump’s election, as culpable for the attacks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, tweeted, “Daily reminder that we have a **Muslim Ban** in this country made out of the President’s hostility to Muslim people w/ little-to-no supporting evidence, and a Republican Party that tolerates it.”

Chelsea Clinton retweeted it.