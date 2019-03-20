

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) departs following a vote on the national emergency declaration last week. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Of all the political and societal norms President Trump has bulldozed, our reverence for war heroes may be one of the most significant. Our national defense is built upon a special regard for people who have risked their lives in battle. When we as a society step outside that — such as when people disrespected returning Vietnam veterans — a correction is required.

That correction has been slow-coming when it comes to President Trump and John McCain, because Republicans are terrified of Trump and his sway with the GOP base. They almost uniformly denounced Trump back in 2015 when he first suggested the valorous former prisoner of war wasn’t actually a hero.

But today, seven months after McCain’s death and with Trump re-upping his attacks, they’re pained to uphold this very basic American ideal.

At least one of them is now stepping forward.

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) promised when McCain died that he would deliver a “whipping” to anybody — including Trump — who impugned McCain’s good name moving forward. And now, as A.B. Stoddard reports in the Bulwark, he’s prepared to make good on that promise.

“I want to do what I said that day on the floor of the senate,” he told Stoddard. “I just want to lay it on the line, that the country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better, I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world. Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”

Isakson splices into his criticism of Trump some very notable winks at the president. The idea that Trump “owns all the real estate in New York” and is “building the greatest immigration system in the world” is the kind of thing he loves to hear. So even as Isakson suggests he’s about to denounce Trump, he’s inoculating himself from the blowback so many Republicans (like McCain) suffered for their Trump-related apostasies.

But that bit of politics aside, what Isakson says is important. In many ways, he makes the case about reverence for military service that other Republicans have declined to make in recent days.

He goes on:

America deserves better, the people deserve better, and nobody — regardless of their position — is above common decency and respect for people that risk their life for your life. When the president is saying that that he doesn’t respect John McCain and he’s never going to respect John McCain and all these kids are out there listening to the president of the United States talk that way about the most decorated senator in history who is dead it just sets the worst tone possible.

Bingo. This is exactly the point. People can take issue with McCain for his politics. They can forever begrudge his style and, as Trump does, his decisive vote against the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill. But when you take that a step further and say he’ll never be worthy of your regard, you’re implicitly opting out of the bargain I described at the top. And it does send a signal to everyone, as in the time of Vietnam, that military service isn’t something that inherently defines you as a person worthy of respect. It also degrades the attractiveness of service for would-be recruits.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Mass.) echoed some of what Isakson said in a tweet Monday night, focusing on McCain’s personal attributes:

I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 19, 2019

The combination off that and what Isakson is saying make the already-tepid reaction of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) seem infinitely more half-hearted.