These days, you don’t have to go far to hear politicians talk about socialism. President Trump has said ‘socialism’ 32 times as of March 12, 2019, which is just more than half as many times as he mentioned it in all of 2018. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has pledged to do a “better job” explaining what he means by “socialism — democratic socialism.” But Trump and Sanders describe socialism in vastly different ways. Trump insists “tyranny” will ensue. Sanders says it will bring “vibrant democracy.”

The Fact Checker previously published a comprehensive look at what socialism is — the theory, the history and the intersection with U.S. politics. The video above complements that story, drawing from archival footage and interviews to examine what is happening.

