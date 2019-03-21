The backlash from President Trump’s relentless attacks on the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) stretched into a second day Thursday with a stern rebuke from the senator’s youngest daughter.

In a rare moment, Bridget McCain took to Twitter, calling out the president for his pointed words.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” she wrote in a series of tweets Thursday morning. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences. Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

Trump criticized McCain, a former GOP presidential nominee, during an appearance Wednesday at a General Dynamics tank factory in Lima, Ohio.

Trump argued, among others things, that McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, “didn’t get the job done for our great vets,” adding, “I got it done.”

The president then spoke about McCain’s funeral in September, following a year-long battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, stating that he did not receive a ‘thank you’ for the ceremony.

“I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve,” Trump said, an apparent but inaccurate reference to his permitting the use of military transport to carry McCain’s body to Washington. “I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a ‘thank you,’ that’s okay. We sent him on the way. But I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

“I have to be honest,” he added, “I never liked him much. Hasn’t been for me. I’ve really, probably, never will.”

Trump’s comments have drawn stern criticism, even from a former staff member and members of his own party.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday on CNN that it was “stupid.”

“I don’t like it at all. I’m surprised that he’s doing it,” he said. “You’re attacking somebody that died seven months ago. I understand the point, I understand the grievance that the president is bringing up, but you’re not scoring any points with anybody.”

Scaramucci noted that Trump has the support of many veterans in the United States, but said he does not believe that those veterans “are in love with the fact that he’s attacking John McCain.”

“I think it’s stupid,” he said about the president’s recent comments. “There’s no strategy. . . . I don’t think there’s any positive outcome on a Venn diagram. It’s stupid. And by the way, when you are attacking dead people, it’s not good.

“You leave people alone who are dead.”

