President Trump has recently encouraged Jewish Americans to eschew their long-standing affiliation with the Democratic Party — a movement he and others refer to as “Jexodus.” He tweeted out claims that Jews are now leaving the Democrats over the party’s position on Israel.
The president then cited his administration’s pro-Israeli policies of withdrawing from the Iran nuclear accords and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as reasons Jewish Americans should switch to the Republican Party.
Yet as several commentators noted, there is no evidence whatsoever that there’s a Jexodus underway. Three factors, in particular, make it highly unlikely that such a mass shift will occur any time soon.
Here’s the background
American Jews have consistently identified with the Democratic Party over the Republican Party by a 2-to-1 margin in Pew Research Center Surveys conducted from 1994 to 2018.