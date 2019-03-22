

An election campaign billboard in Jerusalem for the Likud Party says "Netanyahu is in a different league," and shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump. (Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump has recently encouraged Jewish Americans to eschew their long-standing affiliation with the Democratic Party — a movement he and others refer to as “Jexodus.” He tweeted out claims that Jews are now leaving the Democrats over the party’s position on Israel.

“Jewish people are leaving the Democratic Party. We saw a lot of anti Israel policies start under the Obama Administration, and it got worsts & worse. There is anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They don’t care about Israel or the Jewish people.” Elizabeth Pipko, Jexodus. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

The president then cited his administration’s pro-Israeli policies of withdrawing from the Iran nuclear accords and moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as reasons Jewish Americans should switch to the Republican Party.

The ‘Jexodus’ movement encourages Jewish people to leave the Democrat Party. Total disrespect! Republicans are waiting with open arms. Remember Jerusalem (U.S. Embassy) and the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal! @OANN @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Yet as several commentators noted, there is no evidence whatsoever that there’s a Jexodus underway. Three factors, in particular, make it highly unlikely that such a mass shift will occur any time soon.

Here’s the background

American Jews have consistently identified with the Democratic Party over the Republican Party by a 2-to-1 margin in Pew Research Center Surveys conducted from 1994 to 2018.