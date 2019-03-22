

President Trump arrives on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (Carolyn Kaster)

In an interview with Fox News this week, President Trump called himself a uniter.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump: “Do you feel a responsibility as president to bring the nation together?”

“I do, I do," Trump replied. "And I think I am, in a certain way, bringing it together. I can tell you that a big portion of this nation is united like it’s never been united before.”

Many Americans would disagree. According to a 2018 Quinnipiac Poll, nearly 60 percent believe Trump has done more to divide the country than to unite it. A recent Washington Post/ABC News poll found that many Americans — 66 percent — say Trump is the most divisive president in recent history.

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump recently zoomed in on one major example of division: how Americans from different political parties view the news media. Trump attacks the media regularly, deriding unflattering coverage as “fake news.” (He even attacked his favorite network, Fox, as “fake news” in his interview with Bartiromo after she asked him about his attacks on the late senator John McCain (R.-Ariz.).)

Data from the national General Social Survey released this week show those attacks are working with Trump’s base. More than two-thirds of Republicans say they have “hardly any” confidence in the media, a figure that has jumped nearly 20 points since 2014. Only a quarter of Democrats say the same thing.

In his interview with Bartiromo, Trump pointed to the economy as proof of his unifying abilities.

“You look at our economy. You look at jobs. You look at African American — the lowest in the history of our country — unemployment numbers, the best numbers they’ve ever had. Hispanic. You look at Asian," he said. "You look at women, the best in 65 years, best numbers in 65 years.”

Trump is right that unemployment rates for black and Hispanic Americans hit record lows during his presidency. But unemployment among those groups has been falling since 2010. And unemployment numbers for these groups remain higher than those for white Americans.

And it’s not totally clear what the economy has to do with the question of unity anyway. After all, even with strong economic numbers, a majority of Americans say the president is sowing discord, even as he says otherwise.