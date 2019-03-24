

Attorney General William P. Barr arrives at his McLean home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Tasos Katopodis/Bloomberg)

Attorney General William P. Barr delivered his summary of findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation to Congress today. Barr’s primary conclusions say that Mueller did not find that Donald Trump’s campaign or any of his associates conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Barr’s letter, Mueller’s team did not have a definitive answer as to whether the president may have sought to obstruct the investigation.

