During a debate with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), then-Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) was asked point-blank about a drunken-driving incident when he was 26: Did he try to leave the scene of a crash?

The Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News had obtained police reports of the collision and reported that O’Rourke had done so. O’Rourke, both in the debate and since then, has claimed he did not.

The Fact Checker previously published an examination of these events. The video above complements that story, with updated information and context.

