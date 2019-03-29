

President Trump gives a thumbs up during a rally Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Late Thursday night, on his way to Mar-a-Lago after a rally in Michigan, President Trump tweeted a celebratory image about his popularity.

As a general rule, a 50 percent approval rating isn’t exactly spectacular, suggesting, as it does, that only half the country supports what you’re doing. For a president that’s consistently seen fairly mediocre approval ratings, though, 50 percent is relatively decent.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that this 50 percent number comes from Rasmussen Reports, a pollster that has consistently shown Trump with higher approval ratings than other polls. How consistently? Well, on 99.6 percent of days when Rasmussen released a daily approval poll number, its value was higher than the RealClearPolitics average of approval polls. An average, mind you, that includes Rasmussen’s figure.



You can see the two exceptions circled at bottom. On average, Rasmussen’s numbers have been about 4.7 points higher than RealClearPolitics’ average.

But, hey, if Trump finally hit 50 percent in at least one poll, why not celebrate it? Well, for one reason, because he keeps hitting — and keeps celebrating — that same point.

Here, for example, is a tweet from December that is almost entirely identical to the tweet from Thursday night.

Here’s one from the day after that.

Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt, and with all that we have accomplished in the last almost two years (Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judge’s, Military, Vets, etc.) my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen. It’s called Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2018

Here are six other ones.

Just hit 50% in the Rasmussen Poll, much higher than President Obama at same point. With all of the phony stories and Fake News, it’s hard to believe! Thank you America, we are doing Great Things. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

“President Trump's approval rate among likely U.S. voters hit 50 percent on Monday, which puts him higher than former President Barack Obama's score at the same point into his first term, according to a new poll.” Via: @Anna_Giaritelli @DCExaminer pic.twitter.com/ZzycNoDCQJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50%, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are “somewhat low.” They know they are lying when they say it. Turn off the show - FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating.That's higher than O's #'s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

TRUMP APPROVAL HITS 50%https://t.co/vjZkGTyQb9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

There are various caveats that apply and which we’ve covered before, including that he often inflates the poll numbers (as with his “around 50%”) and that the comparisons to former president Barack Obama also rely on the often-Republican-friendly Rasmussen numbers.

We’ll also note that this latest celebratory tweet follows several weeks in which Trump was hyping a 52 percent approval number — also from Rasmussen, an outlier that’s circled in the graph at the top of this article.

For example:

93% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. 52% Approval Rating overall! Not bad considering I get the most unfair (BAD) press in the history of presidential politics! And don’t forget the Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

52% Approval Rating, 93% in Republican Party ( a record )! Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The “people” are SMART! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The implication would be that his approval rating is actually going down, were it not for the fact that the two figures cited in those tweets are both awfully iffy.

There is, however, a more problematic issue for Trump’s enthusiastic tweet about the Rasmussen poll number: On Friday, his approval in that poll dropped back down to 49 percent.

The good news there? He can soon once again tweet about how he hit 50 percent approval.