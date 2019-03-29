Late Thursday night, on his way to Mar-a-Lago after a rally in Michigan, President Trump tweeted a celebratory image about his popularity.
As a general rule, a 50 percent approval rating isn’t exactly spectacular, suggesting, as it does, that only half the country supports what you’re doing. For a president that’s consistently seen fairly mediocre approval ratings, though, 50 percent is relatively decent.
It’s worth pointing out, too, that this 50 percent number comes from Rasmussen Reports, a pollster that has consistently shown Trump with higher approval ratings than other polls. How consistently? Well, on 99.6 percent of days when Rasmussen released a daily approval poll number, its value was higher than the RealClearPolitics average of approval polls. An average, mind you, that includes Rasmussen’s figure.
You can see the two exceptions circled at bottom. On average, Rasmussen’s numbers have been about 4.7 points higher than RealClearPolitics’ average.
But, hey, if Trump finally hit 50 percent in at least one poll, why not celebrate it? Well, for one reason, because he keeps hitting — and keeps celebrating — that same point.
Here, for example, is a tweet from December that is almost entirely identical to the tweet from Thursday night.
Here’s one from the day after that.
Here are six other ones.
There are various caveats that apply and which we’ve covered before, including that he often inflates the poll numbers (as with his “around 50%”) and that the comparisons to former president Barack Obama also rely on the often-Republican-friendly Rasmussen numbers.
We’ll also note that this latest celebratory tweet follows several weeks in which Trump was hyping a 52 percent approval number — also from Rasmussen, an outlier that’s circled in the graph at the top of this article.
For example:
The implication would be that his approval rating is actually going down, were it not for the fact that the two figures cited in those tweets are both awfully iffy.
There is, however, a more problematic issue for Trump’s enthusiastic tweet about the Rasmussen poll number: On Friday, his approval in that poll dropped back down to 49 percent.
The good news there? He can soon once again tweet about how he hit 50 percent approval.