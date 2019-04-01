President Trump doubling down on the harsh stances on immigration that won him the support of many followers during his 2016 presidential run. But his next move might not produce the results he is aiming for -- and could ultimately alienate voters he might need to stay in office.

The Washington Post reported:

Trump plans to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to three Central American countries in retaliation for what he called their lack of help in reducing the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. The move was one of Trump’s harshest yet as he escalates a confrontation with Mexico and Central America over a surge in irregular migration, largely involving children and families seeking asylum.

Trump told reporters Friday:

“I’ve ended payments to Guatemala, to Honduras and El Salvador. No more money is going there anymore. We were giving them $500 million. We were paying them tremendous amounts of money, and we’re not paying them anymore because they haven’t done a thing for us.”

To be clear, funds from the U.S. do not go to foreign governments. Jim Nealon, a former U.S. ambassador to Honduras, told The Post that they go “to programs designed and implemented by the U.S., with the cooperation of governments and civil society."

And some -- even from Trump world -- say the strategy is working. Last month, Kevin McAleenan -- Trump’s Customs and Border Protection commissioner -- told lawmakers:

“We need to continue to support the governments in Central America to improve economic opportunities to address poverty and hunger and to improve governance and security.”

[U.S. has hit ‘breaking point’ at border amid immigration surge, Customs and Border Protection chief says]

But the president has suffered some backlash from those within his base who believe that he has not delivered on much of his hard line immigration policy -- particularly getting Mexico to pay for a wall along the southern United States border. And perhaps part of this new effort is to remind those who voted for him, that he aims to deliver. However, his approach has attracted much criticism.

Some critics -- and even Trump supporters -- believe that more individuals could be harmed than helped by the president’s decision. Those coming to the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras seeking asylum -- including minors -- are fleeing domestic violence, poverty and gang violence.

This is not the first time the president has threatened to cut aid to a country. He threatened to end foreign aid to Pakistan in 2018 after accusing Islamabad of harboring terrorists.

And the president and his surrogates have implied that terrorists could be sneaking into caravans leaving Central America hoping to get into the U.S.

Both moves have sparked pushback with some who are deeply familiar with the issue, They warn that Trump’s approach to those fleeing Latin America could actually make the crisis worse.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D.-Cal.) represents one of the states where many immigrants from Central America are settling. Harris, who hopes to replace Trump in the Oval Office, took to social media to dismiss Trump’s proposal. She tweeted:

“Refugees are fleeing violence and oppression in Central America. We can help get to the root of these problems by making smart investments to provide humanitarian relief, and spur economic & civil reforms. Gutting these programs is not the answer.”

Columnist Will Bunch wrote in the Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Those who actually do know how the program works point out the obvious, that ending aid will probably make violence and deprivation even worse in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, which means we’ll be seeing even more of their citizens making the dangerous trek north — certainly by next spring. It will increase the very thing that Trump claims he’s trying to stop.”

This approach to immigration might win Trump points with those already on his team who want to see a decrease in immigration -- including the legal kind -- to the U.S. But if there really is a crisis at the border as Trump claims, his approach could lead to it worsening -- not improving. And that is not likely to get anyone in Washington the results they want.