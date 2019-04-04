

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses "Populism and the Right" during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit last week. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had such a guilty conscience Wednesday night that he just had to apologize. No, not for his controversial past comments about women, Iraqis and child rape that were recently unearthed. Instead, he had to apologize to Joe Biden.

“There is something sad — pathetic, really — about watching a 76-year-old man apologize for not understanding selfie culture,” Carlson said, referring to Biden’s two-minute video addressing allegations of inappropriate physical interactions with women (which wasn’t actually an apology). “You’d hope that your own golden years would be a little more dignified than that,” he went on, “but Biden is a politician, and he had no choice. They drove him to it, and so did we. And that is the point of the apology.”

Carlson is hardly alone in defending Biden on the right. In recent days, Biden has gotten votes of confidence from other Fox News personalities, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and even Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa). Many of them seem to believe Biden is being railroaded and that this represents the MeToo movement run amok.

Irrational Democrat media assault on @JoeBiden. You would think he had “sexual relations” with an intern in the Oval Office...except Democrats aggressively defended Bill Clinton. Joe Biden is just an affectionate guy. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) April 4, 2019

To be clear, not everyone is on board. Carlson’s fellow prime-time Fox host Sean Hannity has gleefully joined in bashing Biden, calling him “creepy” no fewer than 11 times in one segment Monday night. Others on the right have spread images of Biden allegedly engaging in such “creepy” behavior with women in public.

But the newfound conservative defense of Biden is notable. And their decision to stand up for him actually makes sense coming from the right. However you feel such allegations should be adjudicated in our national political dialogue, the GOP has taken a much less rigid approach to the whole thing. This fits with their long-running anti-political correctness campaign. So in that way, it’s principled to also apply those standards to a Democrat — and especially one who is seen as perhaps President Trump’s toughest general-election opponent, should he run and win the Democratic nomination.

Trump’s own history of being accused of sexual assault also has to play here. How can you attack Biden for a handful of instances which even the women involved don’t label “sexual assault,” when Trump has more than a dozen accusers alleging actual assault? There is also video of Trump talking about doing things in his interactions with women that are far, far worse than what Biden is accused of doing. If Biden should be undone or even just harshly judged based on accusations, what of Trump then? Conservatives argued during the 2016 campaign that Bill Clinton’s alleged misdeeds were even worse than Trump’s, but Biden’s are clearly on a much less serious level.

At the same time, you have to wonder how long this would hold up were Biden to actually be Trump’s opponent in the general election. Hannity’s “Creepy Uncle Joe” routine shows how this is kibble for cable news talkers. It’s not difficult to see another accusation coming out against Biden that these folks suddenly argue crosses the line. If that’s the case, though, they’ll have some explaining to do.

And even in his apology to Biden on Wednesday night, Carlson was quick to not-so-subtly attack Biden’s constitution. He called it “sad” and not “dignified” for a man of Biden’s age to bend to the pressure. There seems to be something of a desire here to augment an issue that is dividing the Democratic Party and forcing it to make some difficult decisions about how it handles such situations. The party took a hard line in 2017 when then-Sen. Al Franken’s (D-Minn.) behavior with women in similar situations was at issue, but it seems less comfortable casting Biden aside so quickly. (Franken, it bears noting, was accused of worse deeds, including forced kissing.)

And you can bet that the likes of Carlson and Steve King defending Biden doesn’t exactly make Democrats feel great about who they’d be aligning with in giving Biden a pass.