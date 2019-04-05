In responding to a question about former vice president Joe Biden’s controversial interactions with women, Stacey Abrams — who is considering entering the 2020 presidential race — offered a compelling vision for the Democratic Party.

A few weeks ago, Biden’s aides leaked that they were considering asking Abrams, Georgia’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, to join his 2020 ticket as vice president. At the time, I wrote that that would benefit Biden, a moderate looking to energize the party’s liberal base. But serving as Biden’s running mate would present some real challenges for Abrams.

As I wrote on The Fix:

“As Biden’s running mate, Abrams would be in the uncomfortable position of defending Biden’s past positions. Abrams might be called on as to how and why she could back a candidate that so many black and women liberal lawmakers find problematic. It also keeps Abrams from joining the ticket of another candidate or running herself.”

Abrams quickly quieted rumors, saying she wasn’t committing to anything right now. And on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” this week, Abrams showed that she has her own broad vision for the Democratic Party.

In response to a question about Biden, Abrams challenged her party to make room for imperfections in its next leaders:

“We cannot have perfection as a litmus test. The responsibility of leaders is to not be perfect but to be accountable, to say, ‘I’ve made a mistake. I understand it and here’s what I’m going to do to reform as I move forward.’ And I think we see Joe Biden doing that. I think the vice president has acknowledged the discomfort he’s caused. He has created context for why that is his behavior and he has confirmed that he will do something different going forward. I think that’s what we should be looking for. We have to as a people have to be ready to forgive. But forgiveness does not mean you accept it unless what you see is accountability.”

Abrams’s comments come as Biden faces tough questions about his treatment of women. In the past week, seven women have come forward to say that Biden violated their personal space or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable. He has not apologized, but has said it was not his intention to cause discomfort. And he released a video explaining that he is listening to those who feel disrespected, and learning from them.

It’s no surprise that Abrams didn’t throw Biden under the bus. In Georgia, she built a reputation as a uniter, bringing together progressive urban millennials and rural white working-class voters. It’s something that many on the left have struggled to do well.

In her comments on Biden, she seems to be returning to this message. By speaking out against “purity tests,” Abrams is offering a more expansive vision of who can fit in, or lead, the Democratic Party. She’s pushing back against the idea that the best candidate to take on Trump is the one who has throughout their life held the most consistently liberal ideas and actions.

Many voters are understandably disappointed by Biden’s behavior. Others, though, probably see themselves in Biden. Perhaps they, too, have behaved in ways that were troublesome at the time and are just becoming increasingly aware of how inappropriate they were and are now implementing changes. Abrams is offering those voters a place at the table too.

Abrams’s comments are charitable to Biden, though they don’t excuse his behavior. She seems to recognize that a leader who can acknowledge mistakes and learn from them could be more powerful than one who acts like he or she has never done anything wrong in the first place.