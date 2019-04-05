

President Trump attended a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on March 28. (Cory Morse/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Thousands of people flocked to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., to hear President Trump speak on March 28. Robert Dale Truax Jr., a 20-year-old from Grand Rapids, and two friends were en route to the rally, too.

“FDT” — the 2016 anti-Trump anthem by rapper YG and the late Nipsey Hussle — drummed in the background as they drove to the rally. With Truax riding shotgun, he filmed the drive.

“Instead of just being a bystander and just taking everything he throws verbally at us,” Truax said into the camera, he decided to do something about it.

“We’re about to make a splash,” he said on the video, then cursed out the president, repeating the song’s expletive-laden refrain. “You can’t be coming on my block supporting some Donald Trump [expletive] You bout’ to go get hit.”

Soon after arriving at the arena, Truax launched two water balloons into the crowd. Then he was promptly arrested.

On Thursday, Truax, who could not be reached for a comment, pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance in a public place, according to WTVG.

“I was throwing water balloons at Trump supporters,” he told the district court judge. The misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Later, Truax uploaded the day’s events to his YouTube page — including the drive, arrest and his friends bailing him out — fodder that will surely supplement his sentencing next month.

“It’s some water balloons, bro,” he said on film.

Local police were not amused.

“The larger the group, the more dangerous something like this can be,” Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Cathy Williams told WTVG. “You can hit someone and injure them, but you can also incite panic in a group.“

When interviewed by WTVG, Truax said: Sorry, he’s not sorry.

“Sorry that I got you wet, but you should’ve brought a long sleeve to keep a little bit warm,” he said, adding if given the opportunity, he would likely do it again. “I’d try to get three water balloons out this time,” he said.

Truax argued he is standing up for Americans who are against the president, “just like Malcolm X.”

He added, “Actions speak louder than words.”

Read more:

House Democrats seek 6 years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns

Is America divided between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’? Most people say no.

The Trumps were once one of many immigrant families in the working-class Bronx

Domestic terrorism story renews fears over Trump’s coddling of white nationalists