Americans woke up Thursday morning to the news that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had been evicted from the Ecuadoran Embassy in London after seven years there and arrested by British authorities. The man whose organization published emails the U.S. government has said were hacked by Russia during the 2016 campaign is now in the custody of a top U.S. ally, with which the United States has an extradition agreement.

The question is what happens next.

Assange faces potential jail time over the situation that initially led him to seek asylum in the Ecuadoran Embassy. He was arrested in Great Britain at a time when he was accused of rape and sexual assault in Sweden but after posting bail he in 2012 fled to the embassy. Sweden has since dropped the charges, but he could still face sanction in Britain for jumping bail, which is punishable by up to a year in prison.

More significant, though, is his possible extradition to the United States. It was inadvertently revealed in a court document last year that he had been charged with an unknown crime or crimes by the Justice Department under President Trump. That was big news, given the same Justice Department under President Barack Obama had declined to charge him, citing the difficult First Amendment issues it could raise given WikiLeaks’s claim to be a journalism organization.

Assange has said he expects to be extradited to the United States, and his lawyer says a U.S. extradition claim was used to arrest him. U.S. authorities have prepared an arrest warrant and extradition papers, according to a U.S. official. But what would that mean?

In a November court filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kellen S. Dwyer revealed that Assange had been charged with a crime under seal. He wrote to a judge urging that the case remain under seal, saying “due to the sophistication of the defendant and the publicity surrounding the case, no other procedure is likely to keep confidential the fact that Assange has been charged.”

Dwyer, who is involved in the WikiLeaks case, wrote the charges would “need to remain sealed until Assange is arrested.” A U.S. attorney’s office spokesman admitted, “The court filing was made in error. That was not the intended name for this filing.”

Given that the charge or charges remain under seal, it is not clear what accusation Assange faces. It could stem from his disclosure of sensitive U.S. government documents related to the Iraq War in 2010, which were passed to WikiLeaks by Chelsea Manning. The other big prospect is it could stem from WikiLeaks’s publication of Democratic emails during the 2016 campaign — documents the U.S. government says were hacked by Russia as part of an effort to interfere in the 2016 election.

Possible crimes that have been mentioned in connection with these efforts are theft of government property, conspiracy or even a violation of the Espionage Act.

The Espionage Act holds that: “Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates … or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes … any classified information … obtained by the processes of communication intelligence from the communications of any foreign government … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both.”

While Trump himself has taken a soft stance toward Russian interference — even suggesting he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials — the Justice Department led by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched an effort to crack down on government leaks. That could help explain why Assange was charged when the Obama Justice Department had declined such charges. Then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo in 2017 labeled WikiLeaks a “nonstate hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia” — suggesting the Trump administration viewed First Amendment concerns as less of an impediment. (Pompeo is now Trump’s secretary of state.)

Assange has long argued that his arrest in Britain was a pretext for his extradition to the United States, and that was clearly on his mind as he was taken into custody by British authorities on Thursday. As he was being hauled away, a video showed him saying “the U.K. must resist.”

If the U.S. government does seek his extradition, he is expected to fight it in British courts. Lawfare explained a few months back how that process might work: