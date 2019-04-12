The moderator wondered whether Hillary Clinton might have thoughts on Julian Assange’s arrest — noting that Clinton has “some familiarity” with the WikiLeaks founder’s work.

“I do, I do,” she replied, laughing, three years after WikiLeaks published leaked emails from Clinton’s campaign chairman, along with a trove of emails sent to and from her private server.

Following Assange’s arrest in London on an unrelated U.S. hacking charge, Clinton said that he should be held responsible.

“The bottom line is he has to answer for what he has done, at least as it’s been charged,” she said on a stage in New York.

Then she joked: “I do think it’s a little ironic that he may be the only foreigner that this administration would welcome to the United States.”

[WikiLeaks’ Assange arrested in London, accused by U.S. of conspiring in 2010 computer hacking attempt]

Nearly seven years after the Ecuadoran government agreed to take in Assange, who was facing a rape investigation in Sweden in 2012, it suspended his citizenship and expelled him Thursday from its embassy in London. He was taken into custody for allegedly conspiring to commit computer crimes.

Clinton, who was speaking with former president Bill Clinton on Thursday at the Beacon Theater in New York, said she will “wait and see” how his case evolves.

“It is clear from the indictment that came out it’s not about punishing journalism,” the former secretary of state said. “It’s about assisting the hacking of the military computer to steal information from the United States government. I’ll wait and see what happens with the charges and how it proceeds, but he skipped bail in the U.K. Sweden had those charges, which have been dropped in the last several years.”

