This post will be updated.

After nearly two years of awaiting the fruits of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, we finally have them, in the form of a 400-plus-page, lightly redacted report issued Thursday by Attorney General William P. Barr.

The report includes lengthy narratives about key events in Russia’s 2016 election interference, the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians, and President Trump’s potential obstruction of justice during the probe. Mueller found that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia, but he opted to neither accuse nor exonerate Trump of obstruction.

Below are some of the big sections and lessons from the report.

The real story on obstruction

Ever since we found out Mueller had neither accused nor exonerated Trump of obstruction of justice, the question was why. Was it because:

The evidence was so inconclusive or Existing Justice Department guidelines say a president can’t be indicted?

At a news conference before the report was released, Barr suggested it was the former. That would be better for Trump, because it would suggest his conduct wasn’t clearly criminal.

But the report is much more nuanced on this point. In fact, it seems Mueller decided he could clear Trump of obstruction if warranted, but he decided he couldn’t accuse him because of those DOJ guidelines.

In saying why it didn’t make a “traditional prosecutorial judgment,” Mueller cites that policy but not the inconclusiveness of the evidence. He does, however, cite the evidence when explaining why he didn’t clear Trump:

... If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment. The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.

Mueller didn’t accuse Trump of a crime, in large part, because he didn’t think he could — and not necessarily because the evidence was inconclusive.

More lines between Russians and the Trump campaign

Mueller found no conspiracy. But he did find unknown events on the collusion side of things.

For instance, we knew that Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had shared polling data with a business associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, who, the U.S. government said, had ongoing ties to Russian intelligence. We also knew they met during the campaign. Now we know it went beyond that.

When the two met in August 2016, according to the report, they discussed not just a pro-Russian Ukraine “peace plan” but also how they “believed the plan would require candidate Trump’s assent (were he to be elected president).” They also discussed Manafort’s plan to win voters in key Midwestern states. And importantly, the report says, “the sharing (of polling) continued for some period of time after their August meeting.”

Also, we learned for the first time, definitively, that Russia attacked the Clinton campaign’s email system after Trump publicly suggested it should:

On July 27 2016 Unit 26165 targeted email accounts connected to candidate Clinton’s personal office [REDACTED]. “Earlier that day, candidate Trump made public statements that included the following: ‘Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

We knew they were attacked around the time Trump made this statement. Now we know they came the same day and after Trump said it.

Again, none of these apparently rose to a criminal level. But it seems possible Russia was taking public direction from Trump, and Trump’s campaign chairman was having extended interactions about the campaign and Trump’s potential presidency with someone with alleged ties to Russian intelligence.

Trump’s many false and dubious narratives

One of the most intriguing parts of this report is the window it provides into how Trump’s aides view him. We’ve had many leaks suggesting internal discord in the White House, but here the aides were compelled to tell the truth.

And a common thread is forming: Trump asks aides to deny things they sometimes won’t or can’t deny.

In one section, White House counsel Donald McGahn got a message from Trump’s personal lawyer saying Trump wanted McGahn to put out a statement denying a New York Times story that said Trump had tried to fire Mueller and that McGahn had threatened to resign over it. McGahn declined, because Trump had in fact tried to fire Mueller.

In another instance, Trump asked outgoing deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland to draft an internal email stating Trump hadn’t instructed national security adviser Michael Flynn to speak with the Russian ambassador about sanctions during the transition period. (This is the episode Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about.) The problem: McFarland didn’t know that to be true, and apparently she didn’t trust Trump enough to follow through and create the paper trail he apparently desired.

But others, it seems, are willing to say what Trump wants regardless of the evidence. Press secretary Sarah Sanders appears to have acknowledged making up a claim she made from the White House podium about FBI Director James B. Comey’s firing:

The President’s draft termination letter also stated that morale in the FBI was at an all-time low and Sanders told the press after Comey’s termination that the White House had heard from “countless” FBI agents who had lost confidence in Comey. But the evidence does not support those claims. The President told Comey at their January 27 dinner that “the people of the FBI really like [hiin],” no evidence suggests that the President heard otherwise before deciding to terminate Camey, and Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were not founded on anything.

The report also all but accuses Trump of lying in other cases. Here’s one: