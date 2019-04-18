• The meeting did not work out as Donald Trump Jr. had hoped. When the Kremlin-linked attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya offered information about money made by unrelated business executives, he asked her how it was connected to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, without success. “Trump Jr. asked what they have on Clinton, and Kushner became aggravated and asked ‘[w]hat are we doing here?’,” according to an attendee. Kushner emailed staff at his private company to call him and give him an excuse to leave. (I/118)