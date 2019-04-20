

A Cambodian worker and other immigrant women trim marijuana flowers at the Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif., on April 4. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Immigrants who use marijuana or who work in the cannabis industry can be denied citizenship, even if they’re doing so in states where it’s legal, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Friday.

The guidance, issued — coincidentally or not — just before pot advocates’ national celebration of 4/20, confirms what immigration and marijuana advocates have cautioned is a legal gray area that exposes would-be citizens to greater barriers because they’ve broken a federal law.

Although recreational marijuana use is legal in 10 states and decriminalized in 14 more, it is still classified as an illegal substance federally.

“The policy guidance ... clarifies that an applicant who is involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack good moral character if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity has been decriminalized under applicable state laws,” the guidance states.

Earlier this month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr asking that he clarify and adjust policy that threatens a permanent resident’s path to citizenship if they’ve worked in the marijuana industry. Colorado was one of the two first states to legalize recreational marijuana use, in 2012. The expansion of marijuana use beyond prescribed medical purposes has cultivated a thriving retail cannabis industry in the state.

In his letter, Hancock wrote:

This week, I met with two legal immigrants – one from Lithuania, another from El Salvador – who have lived here for more than two decades. They have graduated from our schools. They have paid their taxes. They are working to achieve the American dream and complying with the processes in place to become a part of our great society, but were denied naturalization solely because of their cannabis industry employment. Denver understands the need for federal laws and regulations regarding citizenship and immigration, but we are seeing the heartbreaking effects that those federal laws and regulations are having on our residents. However, under current federal policy, lawful, permanent residents like the Denver residents I have met with are being denied naturalization and may lose their legal status based on their lawful employment in the cannabis industry.

The War on Drugs has disproportionately hurt communities of color, and this is just another example of that, said Michael Collins of the Drug Policy Alliance. But more so, Collins views this particular crack down as more indicative of the Trump administration’s views on immigration than drug policy.

“Taking a step back this has nothing to do with cannabis, this has to do with this administration never passing up an opportunity to prosecute immigrant communities,” Collins said. “They see cannabis as a ripe opportunity for persecuting these individuals.”

“The Trump administration has used the War on Drugs since the beginning to go after migrant populations,” Collins added, pointing to President Trump’s rationale for the border wall to keep drugs out of the country and his blaming migrants for the opioid epidemic.

In an emailed statement, USCIS Spokeswoman Jessica Collins said the agency is "required to adjudicate cases based on federal law. Individuals who commit federal controlled substance violations face potential immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which applies to all foreign nationals regardless of the state or jurisdiction in which they reside.”

During the Obama administration, the federal government eased up on enforcing federal laws on marijuana, allowing states to chart their own paths on the issue. But in January 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Session rescinded that policy, arguing that it’s his job to enforce federal laws.