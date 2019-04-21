

St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, was among the sites targeted in deadly explosions that rocked the country on Easter Sunday. (Chamila Karunarathne/AP)

Early Sunday morning, before his tweets about Easter and the Mueller report, President Trump expressed condolences to families of the victims of the Sri Lanka explosions — and grossly overstated the death toll.

“Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more,” Trump tweeted. “We stand ready to help!”

As of 2018, the population of Sri Lanka was around 22 million.

President Trump tweets (then deletes) claim that 138 million people were killed in today's Sri Lanka explosions. Our latest reporting states that the blasts killed more than 150 people, with hundreds injured. https://t.co/1zf3ns3qKG pic.twitter.com/6IL9Wq0zDn — Jennifer Hassan (@GuinnessKebab) April 21, 2019

More than 200 people have died in the coordinated explosions, which struck churches and hotels on Easter Sunday in three cities. About 450 are injured.

Early estimates reported by news outlets put the death toll at 137.

Within an hour, the president deleted the incorrect tweet and sent a new one: “138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!” he wrote.