

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Seth Wenig)

Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who garnered national attention after narrowly losing her bid for governor last year, announced Tuesday that she will not run for Senate, despite a fierce lobbying effort by party leaders.

Abrams, 45, who in recent months has said she also was considering a presidential bid, did not say in a video statement what her next political move would be. She did vow to continue her fight against voter suppression, which she has said played a factor in her gubernatorial race against Republican Brian Kemp.

Georgia has been a reliably Republican state, but shifting demographics there have convinced Democrats that they have a chance of winning a Senate seat. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) recruited Abrams for the seat, held by first-term Republican Sen. David Perdue, seeing it as a prime opportunity if Abrams were the Democratic candidate. Her decision to sit out the contest leaves party leaders without a candidate who has run statewide in Georgia.