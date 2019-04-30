Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat who garnered national attention after narrowly losing her bid for governor last year, announced Tuesday that she will not run for Senate, despite a fierce lobbying effort by party leaders.
Abrams, 45, who in recent months has said she also was considering a presidential bid, did not say in a video statement what her next political move would be. She did vow to continue her fight against voter suppression, which she has said played a factor in her gubernatorial race against Republican Brian Kemp.
Georgia has been a reliably Republican state, but shifting demographics there have convinced Democrats that they have a chance of winning a Senate seat. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) recruited Abrams for the seat, held by first-term Republican Sen. David Perdue, seeing it as a prime opportunity if Abrams were the Democratic candidate. Her decision to sit out the contest leaves party leaders without a candidate who has run statewide in Georgia.