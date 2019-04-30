

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday released his tax returns from 2009 to 2018. (Bebeto Matthews/Pool/AP)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to release a decade’s worth of tax returns, showing that he and his husband, Chasten, jointly earned $128,360 in taxable income in 2018 and paid just over $20,000 in taxes.

Notably, the returns Buttigieg released — from 2009 to 2018 — included only the end of his time working as a management consultant for McKinsey & Co. He began working for McKinsey in 2007 and left his job in 2010 to run for Indiana state treasurer. In 2009, Buttigieg’s last full year at McKinsey, his taxable income was $136,129.

The following year, in 2010, his taxable income was just $21,317.

In a fundraising email sent to Buttigieg supporters after the release of the tax returns, the campaign sought to cast the candidate’s finances as similar to that of the average voter — almost boring, even.

“Here’s what you’ll find: Other than a tour in Afghanistan (when he didn’t take his mayoral salary) and a class he taught at Notre Dame, not a whole lot,” the campaign said. “ … As you can see, Pete’s not a millionaire.”

Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of the fourth-largest city in Indiana, has broken out of a crowded Democratic field in recent weeks, playing up his youth and his municipal governing experience as would-be strengths rather than dealbreakers.

His lowest income in the past decade was in 2011, the year he ran for mayor, when he had a negative taxable income of -$3,920.

Most years, Buttigieg filed the standard deduction, which means his returns show no itemized charitable deductions.

In 2017, he had a taxable income of $117,973, which included a $30,000 advance for his book, “Shortest Way Home.” That year, he donated $795 to charity.

In releasing Buttigieg’s tax documents, his campaign took a jab at President Trump, who has yet to release his returns and resisted doing so as a 2016 candidate.

“Mayor Pete has always played by the rules. He’s paid his fair share, and he doesn’t have a whole lot of investments, which means no conflicts of interest or corporate boards,” the fundraising email said. “And unlike the current president, he doesn’t have anything to hide.”