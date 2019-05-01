Attorney General William P. Barr ventured up to Capitol Hill on Wednesday an embattled man. About 15 hours before his testimony, The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had sent Barr a letter saying Barr’s summary of his report “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusion.” Mueller asked Barr to release a fuller summary he provided; Barr did not do so.

It’s hardly the first time that Barr has run into trouble in recent weeks. And that made his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday a tense affair.

[Special Counsel Mueller’s letter to Attorney General Barr]

Below are some of the highlights and lessons from the hearing. We’ll update throughout the day.

1) Barr is unrepentant

If you thought Barr might bend to criticism that he had been too favorable to Trump and change his approach, you’d be wrong. And one exchange encapsulated it.

The committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), began by questioning Barr about one of the key events in the obstruction portion of the special counsel’s probe: Trump trying to get then-White House counsel Donald McGahn to dispute media reports that Trump had tried to get McGahn to fire Mueller.

Barr suggested that the initial New York Times report on the event had gone further than the evidence, by saying Trump explicitly “directed” McGahn to have Mueller fired. But the Mueller report is clear that it believes Trump did, in fact, make a direct request: “Substantial evidence . . . supports the conclusion that the President went further and in fact directed McGahn to call Rosenstein to have the Special Counsel removed.”

Barr also suggested that it was possible Trump’s actions weren’t obstructive because he was concerned about correcting media reports rather than hindering an investigation. Again, the Mueller report appears pretty clear on this point. “The President’s efforts to have McGahn write a letter ‘for our records’ approximately ten days after the stories had come out — well past the typical time to issue a correction for a news story — indicates the President was not focused solely on a press strategy but instead likely contemplated the ongoing investigation and any proceedings arising from it.”

Throughout his testimony, Barr repeated many of the same arguments and comments that have landed him in hot water in the first place, and he again leaned into the idea that the Russia investigation might have been improperly launched — as Trump has argued. Asked by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) whether he shared “my concerns about the counterintelligence probe and how it was started,” Barr responded, “Yes.”

He also said he shared Graham’s concerns about the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) process and stood by his controversial past use of “spying” to describe how former Trump campaign aide Carter Page was monitored. “I don’t think the word ‘spying’ has any negative connotation at all,” Barr said. “I’m not going to back off the word spying.”

(The first definition of “spy” in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary is “to watch secretly usually for hostile purposes.”)

2) Barr explains his allegedly misleading testimony

In addition to the Mueller letter’s rebuke of Barr, it also called into question his past testimony. Barr testified before the House last month — after receiving the letter — and suggested he wasn’t familiar with how the Mueller team perceived his actions.

When asked whether he knew what was behind reports that members of the Mueller team were unhappy with his summary, Barr said, “No, I don’t.”

Barr explained Wednesday that he was narrowly answering the question: “I don’t know what members he’s talking about, and I certainly am not aware of any challenge to the accuracy of the findings . . . I talked directly to Bob Mueller — not members of his team.”

Barr repeatedly returned to how Mueller told him that his letter summarizing the report wasn’t inaccurate. But that’s not really the issue. The issue is whether it cherry-picked from the Mueller report and excluded key details. Mueller implied strongly that Barr had misled and excluded important information. And in his past testimony Barr suggested that he wasn’t familiar with anyone on Mueller’s team being upset.

3) Graham’s misleading preamble

Graham has turned into one of Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill. And true to form, he started the hearing on a very pro-Trump foot, offering several misleading statements.

He said the Mueller report had stated there was “no collusion.” In fact, the report ruled more narrowly that there was no “conspiracy” and explicitly said it wasn’t evaluating the broader concept of collusion, because it isn’t a legal term.

Graham said, “As to obstruction of justice, Mr. Mueller left it to Mr. Barr to decide.” In fact, Mueller didn’t ask Barr to make a decision on obstruction (as Barr himself has said) nor did Barr need to make the call. Mueller made clear in his report that he didn’t think it was the Justice Department’s job to accuse a sitting president of crimes, since a sitting president can’t be indicted.

And, finally, Graham suggested Barr’s previews of the Mueller report, both in his letter and in a news conference just ahead of the report’s release, didn’t really matter. “Here’s the good news,” he told everyone. “You can read the report.” But Barr in many ways pre-spun the report — to the extent that members of Mueller’s team and Mueller himself were clearly concerned. And setting the first narrative matters.

Graham hailed Mueller as a public servant, but he did not dwell upon Mueller’s concerns about Barr’s handling of the matter.

4) Digs at Mueller?

Barr and Mueller are reported to be friends, but one comment in particular suggested that there might be some tension between them. When discussing Mueller’s letter and their conversations, Barr suggested that Mueller could have prevented all of this in the first place.

“I offered Bob Mueller the opportunity to review that letter before it came out,” Barr said, “and he declined.”

Barr’s intent might have been more to suggest that he did his due diligence in releasing the letter — rather than that Mueller did anything wrong. But it sure sounded as if he was saying Mueller could have spoken up sooner.

Barr also suggested later that Mueller’s opinions don’t really matter, because he serves in the Department of Justice and reports to the attorney general. He likened Mueller to a “U.S. attorney” in the DOJ’s pecking order.

“His work concluded when he submitted the report to the attorney general. At that point, it was my baby,” Barr said. “It was my decision how and when to make it public — not Bob Mueller’s.”