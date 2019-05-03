

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (Hans Pennink/AP)

In March, Monmouth University polled likely Democratic primary voters nationally about a few people who had announced their candidacies or seemed likely to do so. Among the candidates included in that poll was New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He’s not yet a candidate but news reports on Friday indicated that he will announce a formal candidacy soon.

As is often the case in favorability polls of Democrats, former vice president Joe Biden had the strongest ratings, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). De Blasio was a standout, too: He had a higher unfavorability rating than any of the other possible candidates who were mentioned. Of the candidates polled, he was the only one whose net favorability (favorability minus unfavorability) was a negative number.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

There was a pattern to the results. Candidates who were better known generally had better net favorabilities. But that relatively well-defined correlation between public familiarity and net popularity was broken by de Blasio’s clunky minus-6 net favorability.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

So, that’s not good.

In March, there were two polls evaluating de Blasio’s popularity in his home state. Generally, one would expect a viable presidential candidate to have relatively decent favorability numbers on their home turf. But de Blasio’s favorability numbers were spotty in New York State, even among Democrats. Among residents of New York City, both polls had de Blasio with a net-negative favorability.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Those New York City numbers included Republicans. A separate Quinnipiac University poll focused solely on New York City had one bit of good news for the mayor: Even though New Yorkers were mixed on his job performance, at least Democrats generally approve of the job he’s doing. It’s worth pointing out, though, that a third of the city’s Democrats don’t think he’s very good at being mayor.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Perhaps it’s not a surprise, then, to learn that most New Yorkers, including most Democrats, don’t think he should run for president.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

A plurality of Democrats even said that his running for president would be bad for the city.

The question that’s fair to ask here is: What’s the pitch? What does de Blasio bring to the 21-person field that is lacking?

If he is running so that New Yorkers have a candidate, they already do: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who represents the city (and the rest of the state). If he’s running to advocate for progressive issues — so are a number of other candidates including Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). If he wants to offer the executive experience of running a big city, well, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) used to be the mayor of Newark, which isn’t tiny. (It’s more than twice the size of South Bend, Ind., home of Mayor Pete Buttigieg.)

If he wants to emulate Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) 2016 campaign, surging from broad unpopularity to second place, we might have something to work with.