President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly discussed the Mueller report in an hour-long phone call on Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders disclosed Friday. But she suddenly clammed up when asked whether they had actually discussed the thing the launched the whole Mueller probe: Russia’s 2016 election interference.

And now Trump seems to have clarified that they did not:

Welker: Did you tell him not to meddle in the next election?

Trump: "Excuse me. I'm talking. I'm answering this question. You are very rude."

Welker: Did you tell him not to meddle in the next election?

Trump: "We didn't discuss that, really, we didn't discuss it." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 3, 2019

Which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Trump has made clear this isn’t his favorite topic. Reporting has long indicated that he does what he can to avoid it. The New York Times reported last week that then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was instructed not to actually bring it up in his presence, even as she was tasked with ensuring the security of the 2020 election. Similarly, officials told The Washington Post in late 2017 that mentions of Russian interference take meetings with Trump “off the rails.” This would seem a somewhat tired story.

But consider this: The Mueller report just laid out the Russian interference effort in detail, yet to this date Trump’s most recent comments have seeded doubt about just how serious — or even real — the interference was. Trump’s first impulse is to downplay its impact, and he’ll often even suggest it might not have happened.

Let’s run through his most recent substantive comments on the topic.

In July 2018, Trump held his news conference with Putin in Helsinki, where he was asked about Russian interference. He said of Putin, “He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason it would be.” (Trump later claimed he meant to said “wouldn’t," rather than “would.”)

In October 2018, Trump submitted to an interview with “60 Minutes.” Lesley Stahl brought up Russian interference, and Trump immediately reverted to his other-countries-do-it-too strategy. He even said China was “a bigger problem”:

STAHL: Do you believe that the Russians interfered in the 2016 campaign election? Our election- TRUMP: They -- they meddled. But I think China meddled too. STAHL: But why do you -- TRUMP: And I think other countries -- STAHL: -- say China meddled too? TRUMP: And you wanna know something? STAHL: Why do you say Chi -- why don’t you just say -- TRUMP: Well, let me ask you -- STAHL: -- the Russians meddled? TRUMP: Because I think China meddled also. And I think, frankly, China -- STAHL: This is amazing. TRUMP: -- is a bigger problem. STAHL: You are diverting the whole Russia thing. TRUMP: I’m not doing anything. STAHL: You are, you are. TRUMP: I’m saying Russia, but I’m also saying China.

Then, in March, Trump discussed this with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, and he suggested the impact of the interference was basically nil. He also slipped on a reference to “whether they tried” to interfere — as if it was in doubt.

“I think it’s very important to know that Russia or anybody else had no impact on votes; that is very important for people to know," Trump said. He added: “So whether they tried, and how hard they tried, and President Obama knew, the bottom line is, they had a zero impact on the election of 2016.”

(Side note: There is no way of knowing how much impact Russian interference had, but the idea that it didn’t impact one vote is very difficult to swallow, given the interference produced the hacked Clinton campaign emails Trump so gleefully focused his messaging on. Philip Bump has the details here.)

Aside from these comments, Trump has rarely been asked to account for actual Russian interference over the past 10 months. The few times he has, this is what he’s produced: Downplay it and even casting doubt upon the effort.

The release of the Mueller report would seem to have been an ideal time to re-up this issue with Putin, given Mueller once and for all characterized the scope of the interference effort. Mueller wrote that, “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” He detailed how Russia’s Facebook efforts reached more than 100 million people. He wrote about how Russia organized pro-Trump rallies.

None of that was apparently worth Trump’s time when he had a chance to talk to the man who U.S. intelligence says was behind it all.