The fight for Congress to obtain President Trump’s tax returns centers on one question: Is Congress requesting them for a legislative reason?

No one disputes that Congress has the right to request them. A 1924 law gives House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) the ability to request any taxpayer information from the IRS. (Here’s the backstory on the bribery scandal that led to that law.) It’s a powerful law that allows the chair of Congress’s main tax-writing committee to get a person’s tax returns as well as underlying files about that person’s taxes, like the W-2 form that details how much a person made in a year. If there’s something Trump is hiding from the public in his tax returns for the past six years, this law ensures that the committee should see it. (And potentially make it public.)

But Congress can’t request someone’s tax returns just because it wants to. That would be ripe for abuse. Congress has to have a reason to see the taxes that is directly related to its job as a lawmaking body.

So what law is Congress going to make, or consider making, based on Trump’s tax returns? That’s where the Trump administration thinks it has a case to make.

“I have determined that the Committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote in a letter to Congress on Monday, when telling them he won’t be sharing the president’s tax returns.

Neal has argued that his legitimate legislative reason is this: The IRS has a policy that every year it reviews the tax returns of the president and vice president to make sure they’re not doing anything fishy and to instill public confidence that they aren’t above the law.

But Congress has no idea how thorough the IRS is with this. Do they do a full audit? A cursory check where they skim through looking for red flags? A Democratic committee aide pointed out that the IRS has appeared to go easy on a president before. Richard Nixon once got a letter from the IRS saying his taxes were a-okay, only for Congress to find out he owed half a million in interest and back taxes.

This is all IRS policy, not a law written by Congress. Trump is the first president in decades not to share his taxes with the public, so Democrats argue this is a good time to consider giving Congress more oversight into how the IRS reviews a president’s taxes. To do that, they need to request this president’s returns.

We don’t know exactly why the administration thinks this isn’t a “legitimate legislative purpose.” Mnuchin wrote in his letter to Congress that the Department of Justice, which he consulted for this decision, is going to share its reasoning soon.

But we can deduce that their argument has something to do with the timing. Democrats won the House of Representatives and immediately launched half a dozen investigations into Trump and his presidency and business practices. Did Democrats decide they wanted to get Trump’s tax returns and craft a legislative reason around it?

Trump’s Republican supporters argue that that scenario seems plausible, if not likely. “Big difference [between] legitimate congressional oversight & using the IRS as a political weapon,” tweeted Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Democrats on this committee counter that they’re pretty sure they’re on firm legal ground. The 1924 law says the IRS “shall furnish” the tax information to Congress.

And Neal is known as being someone who pins his requests on policy rather than politics. He’s been expecting a legal fight, so he was very careful not to overstep his requests. He only asked for six years of Trump’s tax returns rather than, say, 10 or 20 years, because he feels that number abides by the 1924 law. He asked for returns from some of Trump’s businesses, like his golf club in New Jersey, but not all of them. (Democrats say they requested enough to paint a picture of the “core of the president’s business empire.”)

Like almost every other piece of information House Democrats have requested from Trump, they’re going to have to fight the president in court to get it. And the thrust of this debate will be whether Democrats have a legitimate legislative reason to request Trump’s tax returns. To be continued . ..