

Rudy Giuliani wipes his head before President Trump arrives to speak at the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump’s legal spokesman Rudolph W. Giuliani is hitting back against the more than 700 former federal prosecutors who say the evidence against Trump is sufficient for criminal charges. Those 700-plus prosecutors include one of Giuliani’s former assistants in the Reagan Justice Department, Jeffrey Harris. Harris says the Giuliani he knew would have brought such charges “in a heartbeat.”

In a text to The Post’s Matt Zapotosky, Giuliani expressed exasperation with prosecutors making such calls.

“What prosecutors would offer a gratuitous opinion on a case they didn’t investigate?” Giuliani asked rhetorically.

A prosecutor like Giuliani, it turns out.

Giuliani’s suggestion that it’s out of bounds for former prosecutors to take such stands is completely at odds with his own commentary in recent years. Giuliani, a high-ranking Justice Department prosecutor throughout the 1980s, has called for prosecutions of and/or outright alleged crimes committed by several people, including Hillary Clinton, James B. Comey and Michael Cohen.

Here’s a quick rundown of 12 examples:

Some of these are more nuanced than others, but many of them are explicit calls for prosecution or accusations of criminal activity . . . made by a former federal prosecutor . . . in cases he didn’t personally investigate.

One also wonders what Giuliani thinks of Attorney General William P. Barr making a decision not to accuse Trump of criminal activity — even though Robert S. Mueller III disagreed — in a case he didn’t investigate.