President Trump’s legal spokesman Rudolph W. Giuliani is hitting back against the more than 700 former federal prosecutors who say the evidence against Trump is sufficient for criminal charges. Those 700-plus prosecutors include one of Giuliani’s former assistants in the Reagan Justice Department, Jeffrey Harris. Harris says the Giuliani he knew would have brought such charges “in a heartbeat.”
In a text to The Post’s Matt Zapotosky, Giuliani expressed exasperation with prosecutors making such calls.
“What prosecutors would offer a gratuitous opinion on a case they didn’t investigate?” Giuliani asked rhetorically.
A prosecutor like Giuliani, it turns out.
Giuliani’s suggestion that it’s out of bounds for former prosecutors to take such stands is completely at odds with his own commentary in recent years. Giuliani, a high-ranking Justice Department prosecutor throughout the 1980s, has called for prosecutions of and/or outright alleged crimes committed by several people, including Hillary Clinton, James B. Comey and Michael Cohen.
Here’s a quick rundown of 12 examples:
- Clinton: “Let’s go, DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clinton’s not above law.”
- Hillary Clinton’s maid: “Clinton’s maid routinely sent classified info from home to Clinton — a crime.”
- Cohen: “If Cohen is not indicted for multiple perjuries before Congress, DOJ must dismiss the Flynn indictment.”
- Clinton: “'Comey' (v) means to interfere illicitly with an election. For example ‘The Chicago Democrat machine comied the 1960 election.’ This usage derived from Comey’s interference in 2016 election by failing to prosecute [Clinton] and then an unprecedented release of incriminating facts.”
- Cohen: “Well Cohen’s perjury about seeking a WH job is proven by his own words. Must be prosecuted?”
- Bruce Ohr: “Bruce Ohr worked on Steele dossier while at DOJ. His wife worked for FusionGPS, company peddling lies about President Trump, and was paid by them. A CRIME. 18 USC 208.
- Cohen: “Another perjury and more prison.”
- Clinton: “It was crying out for prosecution. I could have prosecuted that case with my eyes closed.”
- Clinton: “There is a woman who really obstructed justice.”
- Comey: “Comey should be prosecuted for leaking confidential FBI information when he leaked his report intended to develop a special prosecutor for the president of the United States.”
- Clinton: “Either she was the dumbest Secretary of State in American history or a bald-faced liar . . . If it’s the latter she should be prosecuted for the same crime as Martha Stewart by making a false statement to the FBI in violation of 18 U.S. Code section 1001.”
- Clinton: “I know you’re very disappointed you didn’t win, but you’re a criminal.”
Some of these are more nuanced than others, but many of them are explicit calls for prosecution or accusations of criminal activity . . . made by a former federal prosecutor . . . in cases he didn’t personally investigate.
One also wonders what Giuliani thinks of Attorney General William P. Barr making a decision not to accuse Trump of criminal activity — even though Robert S. Mueller III disagreed — in a case he didn’t investigate.