By and large, conservative Christians support the Republican Party. But Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is not sure that God would vote the same way. In a “ Today” show interview, the South Bend, Ind., mayor said he didn’t believe God’s political affiliation would match “the one that sent the current president into the White House.”

“What we see [in the White House] is so different than what I hear in scripture when I am in church.” Buttigieg told NBC show host Michael Strahan. “I hear about taking care of the marginalized and defending the weak and supporting the poor and visiting the prisoner and welcoming the stranger and humility and decency. These are the things that are taught in Sunday schools around this country. And so the idea that is the property of the Republican Party, especially this Republican Party and some of the choices they have made in recent years, it just doesn’t add up to me.”

It’s one of several comments the Episcopalian has made about his faith in the past few months. He has pushed back on the idea that his sexual orientation is incompatible with the Christian faith and criticized Vice President Pence for supporting anti-LGBT policies when he was Indiana’s governor. It seems to be part of his broader plan to win over — or at least capture the attention of — Christian independents and conservatives who voted against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

While support for the president remains strong among white evangelical Protestants, a Pew Research Center study shows other Christian groups more evenly split or less in their views of how Trump has been handling the presidency.

Buttigieg is not alone with his criticism of religious conservatives’ embrace of Trump. Christian conservative Michael Gerson, who served in the George W. Bush administration, previously wrote in The Post:

The problem with Trumpism is not only the transparent excuses it offers (and requires others to accept) for shoddy and offensive behavior . . . The deeper issue is the distinctly non-Christian substance of President Trump’s values. His unapologetic materialism. His tribalism and hatred for ‘the other.’ His strength-worship and contempt for ‘losers,’ which smack more of Nietzsche than of Christ.

But it’s not clear that Christian conservatives see it the same way. Many defend their support for Trump by pointing to his antiabortion policies, his championing the religious freedom (at least for Christians) and, even, his disinterest in advancing the rights of LGBT people.

Buttigieg’s has repeatedly argued that these policies don’t cancel out some of Trump’s more controversial ones, and also that the policies Trump-supporting Christians support are often in conflict with a Christian faith that is inclusive. It’s not clear his argument is enough to convince those who feel their religious convictions are at odds with the values of the Democratic Party. He also risks offending or alienating Christians by suggesting they somehow don’t understand their own faith.

“I think Pete Buttigieg is very strong when he talks about values,” Conservative political commentator Amanda Carpenter said Tuesday on CNN’s the Lead. “Once he veers into picking fights about who is a good Christian and who is a bad Christian and why Mike Pence is bad and that kind of judgment, I think is the wrong direction.”

If Republican voters feel personally attacked by Buttigieg’s interpretation of their personal faith, their interest in him may fade. And for a centrist candidate currently relying more on likability than policy to maintain support, he could be risking his political appeal.