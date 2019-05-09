Can House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hold the line much longer against impeachment? By her own telling this week, President Trump is doing more and more to deserve it.

He's “becoming self-impeachable,” Pelosi said at a Washington Post Live event on Wednesday, referencing how Trump is blocking every single House Democratic congressional investigation into him and his administration.

“Every single day, whether it’s obstruction, obstruction, obstruction — obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, ignoring subpoenas, every single day, the president is making a case — he’s becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things that he is doing,” she said.

It’s hard to know exactly what Pelosi meant by calling the president “self-impeachable.” Trump is making the case to impeach himself, she seems to be saying. But what is Congress supposed to do about it?

Is Pelosi’s point that Trump is making himself unelectable because he refuses to work with Congress on any investigations? In a meeting with House Democrats later Wednesday, Pelosi said Trump is “doing our work for us in a certain respect.”

“This is brutal,” Pelosi told House Democrats in a meeting Wednesday, according to a Democratic aide in the room. “No sense of decency, no sense of a high ethical standard. . . . He’s putting out the case against himself, he’s putting out the case against himself. Obstruction, obstruction, obstruction. Ignoring subpoenas and the rest. So, he’s doing our work for us in a certain respect."

Or does Pelosi think that Trump is forcing the Democrats’ hand on the subject? She said Tuesday that he is “just trying to goad us into impeachment.”

Lest we be accused of over-analyzing one phrase, Pelosi is the most powerful Democrat in Washington. She could essentially wave her hand and have House Democrats start impeachment proceedings, which a growing number of Democrats and legal experts support, especially after the Mueller report outlined how the president tried to block the probe.

But she has said she thinks impeachment is politically unwise for her party, and she has successfully held off the pro-impeachers. She has steered her colleagues instead to focus on investigating the president without using the other “i” word.

Pelosi knows that no matter their intentions, Trump will weaponize it for his political gain. And he has a potentially sympathetic public. Polls show a majority of Americans don’t support it, even if most think Trump lied.

But this week, Pelosi’s carefully laid-out “investigate-but-don’t-impeach” tightrope walk got significantly more precarious. Trump’s intransigence is forcing House Democrats to play more hardball than they want. Republicans, who control the Senate, have entirely acquiesced to Trump. So if House Democrats don’t act — for the rule of law, for Congress’s constitutional oversight powers, as a warning to future presidents — who will?

To that end, House Democrats voted along party lines to hold Trump’s attorney general in contempt of Congress for not handing over the unredacted Mueller report. William P. Barr is the second sitting attorney general ever to be held in contempt. Pelosi has already opened the door to impeaching him as well.

They are seriously considering holding three more current and former Trump administration officials in contempt. Hundreds of former federal prosecutors, from both Democratic and Republican administrations, signed a letter saying that if Trump were not a sitting president, he would have been indicted on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Democrats may be running out of options that have teeth, though. Any contempt citation requires the Justice Department to enforce it, which ain’t happening under Barr. Legal battles could take years to sort out, and Congress doesn’t have that kind of time.

Against that backdrop, Pelosi throws out that Trump is “becoming self-impeachable” and is talking about the “i” word a lot this week. Is she signaling that eventually she may have no choice but to consider impeachment of Trump, too?