Readers often have questions about The Fact Checker team — and how we do our work.

How do we select what to fact-check?

Where do we find our sources?

What do our ratings mean?

The “About The Fact Checker” page has long been a source for this information. But The Fact Checker has expanded beyond just text and into video. So, to provide even more transparency, our colleagues Joy Sharon Yi and Atthar Mirza have put together a terrific video in which the three members of the Fact Checker team answer some of the most common questions. We hope you enjoy the presentation.

