For most people, Mother’s Day weekend is a time to give thanks for someone whose role in your life you had no real control over. For President Trump, though, it was a time to settle scores with people he himself selected.

Trump on Saturday issued his most direct attack to date on former White House counsel Don McGahn. Then on Monday, he magnified criticism of his FBI director, Christopher Wray.

I was NOT going to fire Bob Mueller, and did not fire Bob Mueller. In fact, he was allowed to finish his Report with unprecedented help from the Trump Administration. Actually, lawyer Don McGahn had a much better chance of being fired than Mueller. Never a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

After reports surfaced that McGahn had declined Trump’s request to publicly say Trump didn’t obstruct justice, Trump on Saturday tweeted that “lawyer Don McGahn had a much better chance of being fired than Mueller. Never a big fan!”

....overthrow the President through an illegal coup.” (Recommended by previous DOJ) @TomFitton @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Then early Monday morning, Trump passed along a commentary from Judicial Watch, which included this: “The FBI has no leadership. The Director is protecting the same gang.....that tried to ... overthrow the President through an illegal coup.”

Trump then added, “(Recommended by previous DOJ).”

In case it wasn’t clear, that parenthetical is meant to suggest Wray is a problem foisted upon Trump by former attorney general Jeff Sessions, whom — you guessed it — Trump also attacked, repeatedly. But just like Sessions and McGahn, Wray is someone Trump himself actually installed in his job.

And the three of them have plenty of company. Despite insisting that he hires “only the best” people, Trump has publicly attacked more than a dozen high-profile administration officials and campaign aides he selected. And he often does so by suggested their hiring wasn’t actually his fault.

Here’s a quick recap: