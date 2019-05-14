

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, organized the effort for a public reading of the Mueller report. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

More than 20 House Democrats will stage a marathon public reading of the entire redacted Mueller report beginning Thursday at noon, and likely ending in the early morning hours of Friday.

“We’ve been saying for weeks that if you think there was no obstruction and no collusion, you haven’t read the Mueller report. So the ongoing quest has been, ‘How do we get that story out there while we are waiting for the witnesses to come in?’" said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) who has been organizing the effort since Friday.

Scanlon is the vice chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee, which has subpoenaed the Department of Justice for the full, unredacted report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and has invited special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to testify by May 23.

The committee has also scheduled a hearing with former White House counsel Donald McGahn for May 21, although his attendance has not been confirmed.

The reading of all 448 pages of the report will take an estimated 12 to 14 hours, Scanlon said. Shifts will be divided up among the readers, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who will follow Scanlon as the second reader.

[Pelosi says she agrees with Nadler that U.S. is in ‘constitutional crisis’]

“I’d be amazed if even 1 percent of the American people have read the Mueller report, in part or in its entirety,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who has specifically volunteered to read the last few pages. “We have to catch up the American people any way we can. I would hope this would spur reading of the Mueller report all over the country.”

So far, only Democrats have committed to participate. Scanlon said she expects the number of participants to grow as House members returned to Capitol Hill late Tuesday.

The reading will take place in the House Rules Committee Room inside the Capitol and will be live-streamed. Afterward, a recording will be made available in to an audio book.

When asked if there are fears this will add to criticisms that Democrats are engaging in political theater, Scanlon said, “It’s not a ploy to keep anything going."

"The Mueller report was a mandate from the Department of Justice that there be an investigation into these very troubling aspects about what was happening in our government,” she said. “So you know, it may be inconvenient, it may be time consuming, but it’s what we have to do.”