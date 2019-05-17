A Republican Missouri legislator said the majority of sexual assaults are either “date rapes or consensual rapes” during a debate in the State House over a bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks. The GOP-controlled House passed the bill shortly after.

In discussing kinds of rapes he has encountered as a law enforcement official, state Rep. Barry Hovis spoke of the vast majority of rape being date rape and "consensual rape." A lot of "whats" rang around the chamber. #moleg — Crystal Thomas (@bycrystalthomas) May 17, 2019

Rep. Barry Hovis, a 30-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department who was elected to state office in 2018, was discussing his experience handling rape cases. Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat, quickly rebuked him. “There is no such thing, no such thing as consensual rape," she said to applause from the chamber.

Hovis later told a reporter from the Kansas City Star that he misspoke, and echoed that “there is no such thing as consensual rape.” His office did not immediately respond to a call and email from The Washington Post.

Just spoke with Rep. Hovis. He said he misspoke and meant to say LEOs finding out whether what occurred was “consensual or rape.” He didn’t realize the error until Proudie spoke. He apologized and said multiple times, “There is no such thing as consensual rape.” #moleg https://t.co/PGPCqmVky6 — Crystal Thomas (@bycrystalthomas) May 17, 2019

The lawmaker, who represents the city of Jackson in southeast Missouri, made the comments on the House floor in arguing that the eight-week window the bill allows for abortions “gives [rape survivors] ample time” for an abortion. Critics point out that many women do not know they are pregnant until after eight weeks.

“I’ve been a person that’s taken reports of rape,” Hovis said during his remarks. “I’ve taken reports of incest. I have been involved in those investigations and there’s many different levels when we talk about those things. All of them are terrible. . . . Let’s just say someone goes out and they’re raped or they’re sexually assaulted one night after a college party — because most of my rapes were not the gentleman jumping out of the bushes that nobody had ever met. That was one or two times out of a hundred. Most of them were date rapes or consensual rapes, which were all terrible.”

His remarks recalled a controversial comment made in 2012 by Todd Akin, a former Missouri congressman, that “legitimate rape” rarely causes pregnancy. After losing a 2012 race for U.S. Senate, Akin tried to clarify his words, saying he should have said “legitimate case of rape.”

