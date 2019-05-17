

A podium for a Democratic debate in 2016. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

After being criticized for setting up the 2016 debate structure in a way that benefited Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee is going out of its way to host as many candidates as possible on the debate stage. But that brings up a host of new criticisms such as: What is a fair determinant for who gets to be on the stage? Do the rules promote candidates who are already well known or who can make the most viral video? And is the DNC punishing those who decide to get into the race later?

The nuances of how the debate rules work could get more important as the June 12 cutoff nears for the first debate, which is scheduled for two nights, June 26 and 27. (The DNC says it will randomly assign 10 candidates to one night and 10 to the other.) Another debate will be held over two nights, July 30 and 31.

How to qualify for the debate: It is an either/or scenario. You either must have 65,000 people donate to you from across 20 states OR you receive 1 percent of support in three polls the DNC deems as qualified. Those rules are actually very inclusive, so much so that the DNC may have to narrow them again before the first debate.

The DNC decided to cut off the number of candidates who can qualify for a debate at 20. It could be close. Of the 23 major candidates running, 18 appeared to have made the debate, according to a Fix analysis and campaign statements, and five are still trying to get there. We will update this list.

Who’s missing the debate stage as of now: 5 candidates



Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio just got into the race on Thursday, which could mean he will miss the first debate. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

1. Michael F. Bennet: He has been a U.S. senator from Colorado for a decade, but because he entered an already crowded race in late May, he will have to scramble to reach the donor and polling threshold.

2. Bill de Blasio: The New York mayor announced his candidacy Thursday.

3. Steve Bullock: The Montana governor and chair of the National Governors Association is another big-name candidate who may have gotten into the race too late to get the requisite amount of donors and support in polls. His campaign said he raised $1 million in his first 24 hours but noticeably did not include how many donors he had.

4. Wayne Messam: The Miramar, Fla., mayor is struggling to meet both the donations and polling threshold.

5. Seth Moulton: The congressman from Massachusetts, who has been in the race for a month, has not cracked 1 percent in three polls nor has his campaign said they have reached the 65,000-donor threshold. Like for many on this list, that could change in time for the July debate.

Who’s in but right on the bubble: 8 candidates



Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.). (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

These eight candidates have qualified with one criteria, either polling or donations. Which means that if more than 20 make the debate stage, they could be cut. (To determine who gets cut, the DNC would average each of the below candidates’ highest showing in three qualified polls and rank the candidates from there.)

1. John Delaney: The former Maryland congressman, who has been in the race for more than two years, has made the polling requirement but is going hard on the donations. For every dollar donated to his campaign, he is offering to PAY $2 out of his own wallet to charity.

2. Kirsten Gillibrand: The New York senator’s campaign has not said she has made the donor list, and she seems to be right on the line on polling. A top campaign official to Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) donated to her this week, saying her voice is needed on the debate stage in the wake of the Alabama abortion ban. (Hey, a donation is a donation, according to the rules.) It is in her interest to make the debate and polling thresholds. In the event of a tie breaker, which looks at both, she would be right on the line.

I just donated to ensure @SenGillibrand’s important perspective is on the debate stage. Join me! https://t.co/KkdPlgTw0S — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) May 16, 2019

3. John Hickenlooper: The Colorado governor reached the polling qualifications in March.

4. Jay Inslee: The Washington governor qualified on polling in May, but his campaign has yet to announce he’s reached the donor qualification that would give him extra security.

6. Tim Ryan: The Ohio congressman appears to have qualified in polling, but a Politico analysis finds some discrepancy on what polls count — such as an unconventional Washington Post/ABC News poll that asked people in an open-ended question whom they support.

7. Eric Swalwell: The California congressman appears to have qualified by reaching 1 percent in at least three polls in late April.

8. Marianne Williamson: The spiritual author is the only candidate to qualify on donors alone. (Though we will have to take her campaign’s words for it; they will hand over their donors list on June 13 for the DNC to verify.) Her campaign has criticized the debate rules, saying she has had to fight to get pollsters to even include her name. But she has been included in 11 of the 15 qualifying polls.

Who’s definitely in: 11 candidates



Andrew Yang, founder of Venture for America and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Tuesday in New York. (Mark Abramson/Bloomberg)

If more than 20 make the debate stage, these 11 candidates will make the new cutoff because they have qualified on both polling and donations:

Former vice president Joe Biden Sen. Cory Booker: After making a big push for donors this past month, the New Jersey senator celebrated by Face Timing with his 65,000th donor. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg: His name is pronounced BOOT-EDGE-EDGE. Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: The congresswoman from Hawaii is one of the lesser-known names to be in this top tier of debate qualifiers. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke: His campaign said he got money from twice as many donors as he needed within the first 24 hours of announcing his candidacy. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) Andrew Yang: Yang, a businessman, is another lesser-known name guaranteed a spot on the debate, though he has been drawing big crowds.

Who probably won’t make it: A lot of people



Presidential hopeful Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska in 2007. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Mike Gravel: The 89-year-old senator from Alaska who last held office in 1981 got convinced by several teenagers to run to promote his antiwar ideas, though he is not actively campaigning. In an Instagram post in late April, Gravel’s campaign announced he is running to win.

The 141 other minor Democratic candidates running for president — yes, that many have filed their candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.