

Donald Trump watches his fairway shot on the second hole during the Pro-Am round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament, in Norton, Mass., on Aug. 30, 2007. (Charles Krupa/AP)

President Trump’s account on the U.S. Golf Association system was seemingly hacked to embarrass the president with four fabricated scores.

It appears someone obtained access to Trump’s page and posted awful scores of 101, 100, 108 and 102, according to Golfweek. Par in a round of golf is typically around 72, and Trump has traditionally posted more flattering scores in the 70s and 80s, which some skeptics say are not a true indicator of his golf game.

“We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump’s (Golf Handicap and Information Network) account,” Craig Annis, the managing director of communications for the USGA, told Golfweek. “As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user.”

Annis said they are removing the scores and will seek to determine how they got there.

The fake scores were from games recorded at Trump National New York, Trump International in West Palm Beach and the Cochise Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, according to Golfweek.

Trump is spending his Saturday afternoon playing golf at the Trump International Golf Course in Sterling, Va. Though the president often railed against his predecessor for his golfing habits, Trump is expected to greatly outpace Barack Obama for days spent on the golf course, according to a site that tracks Trump’s golfing.

The fake scores appeared on the heels of a new book written by sportswriter Rick Reilly, “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” which alleges that Trump habitually cheats at golf. In 2015, months after Trump announced his run for president, The Post’s Ben Terris interviewed people who had golfed with Trump who said he often bent the rules in his favor.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on the golf course.