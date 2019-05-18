

President Trump’s 2020 campaign spokeswoman joined other Republicans in her disapproval of Alabama’s ban on almost all abortions, and suggested the president shared her view.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday, Kayleigh McEnany said she disagreed with Alabama’s decision not to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. The law will only permit abortions if the mother’s life is at risk.

“You know, I personally am for the exceptions,” McEnany said. “The president has been clear since the last campaign he’s for exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother.”

When asked if the president would openly criticize the law, McEnany said she didn’t know, but reiterated that “he’s said repeatedly he’d for those three exceptions.”

Though the issue dominated headlines this week, Trump remained uncharacteristically silent. But other anti-abortion conservatives have spoken out that the Alabama law goes too far. Those include televangelist Pat Robertson, who called it “extreme," and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said it “goes further” than what he believes.

Other Republicans have tried to avoid the contentious issue with many dodging questions by saying it’s a states issue. The White House, when asked for Trump’s feelings about the law, changed the subject to focus on Democrats and late-term abortions.

“Unlike radical Democrats who have cheered legislation allowing a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments from birth, President Trump is protecting our most innocent and vulnerable, defending the dignity of life, and called on Congress to prohibit late-term abortions,” the White House said in a statement.