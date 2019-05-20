President Trump returned to one of his favorite stalled agenda items on Sunday: infrastructure.

But rather than clarify how the $2 trillion plan would be funded, he pivoted to blaming Democrats for the stalling talks.

“[I] think we’re being played by the Democrats a little bit, you know, I think what they want me to do is say, ‘Well, what we’ll do is raise taxes’ … and then they’ll have a news conference, see, Trump wants to raise taxes,” Trump said during his 11th Fox News Channel interview of 2019. “So it’s a little bit of a game, but I do believe they’re doing that.”

Putting aside that Trump himself has reportedly signaled an openness to raising the gas tax to pay for infrastructure, the president has apparently forgotten how he has personally derailed more than half a dozen White House infrastructure initiatives in the past two years, which you can watch in the video above.

Let’s review the White House’s repeated attempts, and failures, to get “infrastructure week” off the ground:

1.) Week of May 15, 2017

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao promises $1 trillion infrastructure plan “in the next several weeks.” What derailed it: Hours later, The Washington Post reported that Trump shared highly classified intelligence with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

2.) Week of June 5, 2017

The first official White House “infrastructure week” (which notably kicked off without a plan). What derailed it: Former FBI director James B. Comey accused Trump of lying in congressional testimony. The next day, Trump accused Comey of lying.

3.) Week of Aug. 14, 2017

Trump signed an executive order he said would streamline the infrastructure approval process. What derailed it: Trump spent much of a nearly 45-minute news conference meant to tout the order blaming “both sides” for violent protests in Charlottesville.

4.) Week of Oct. 9, 2017

Chao again touted Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan without providing the details of said plan. What derailed it: The Post reported that Chao repeatedly used taxpayer-funded private jets to fly to events when cheaper commercial flights were available.

5.) Week of Feb. 12, 2018

Trump announced a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, much of it funded by states and private investment. What derailed it: The resignation of a White House aide over domestic violence allegations, reports that Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen paid hush money during the 2016 campaign to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, the indictment of 13 Russians in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation and a massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

6.) Week of March 26, 2018

Trump gave a speech in Ohio touting his infrastructure plan. What derailed it: As The Post’s Heather Long reported at the time: “This latest [infrastructure] week is happening while Congress is on recess, Trump faces high-profile allegations of marital infidelity, the Russia investigation continues to make headlines, and the administration grapples with staff turnover and contentious firings.”

7.) Week of April 29, 2019