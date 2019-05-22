Calls for the impeachment of President Trump are growing louder. A month after the release of the Mueller report, 36 House Democrats say they support at least opening an impeachment inquiry into whether the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has so far resisted, worried that her party could face political jeopardy if Democratic House members attempt to impeach Trump as the 2020 elections near. However, she may not be able to hold that line forever.
All impeachment efforts begin in the House of Representatives, which the Democrats control. There’s not really a magic number that pro-impeachers have to get to, but the more who back an impeachment investigation, the more likely it is to happen.
Here are the House Democrats who support an impeachment inquiry and why, in alphabetical order. Fifteen joined the call this week, after former White House counsel Donald McGahn did not testify to Congress despite a subpoena compelling him to. (Republican Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) is the lone GOP House member to also call for impeachment.) Did we miss someone? Let us know.
- Rep. Don Beyer (Va.): “The time has come for the House of Representatives to open an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Trump,” he tweeted May 21.
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer (Ore.): “The House should use all the tools at its disposal to find the truth, because the facts are not going to change,” he said in a statement on May 3.
- Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (Ore.): “The House of Representatives must begin an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted May 22.
- Rep. Joaquin Castro (Texas): “This is a fight for our democracy,” he tweeted May 21.
- Rep. Steve Cohen (Tenn.): Cohen introduced impeachment articles against Trump in November 2017. “I believe there is evidence that he attempted to obstruct an investigation into Russia’s interference with the U.S. presidential election,” he said.
- Rep. David N. Cicilline (R.I.): “If Donald McGahn does not testify [Tuesday], it will be time to begin an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted May 20. (McGahn declined to testify.)
- Rep. Madeleine Dean (Pa.): “We must open an impeachment inquiry,” Dean said on MSNBC’s “Hardball” on May 21.
- Rep. Diana DeGette (Colo.): “The president’s actions are clearly beneath the high personal, ethical and legal standards our founders envisioned in the executive branch, and, as such, constitute a prima facie case to trigger an impeachment investigation,” she said in a statement on April 23.
- Rep. Val Demings (Fla.): She has previously supported impeachment inquiries into Trump.
- Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas): “I personally feel like we cannot tolerate this level of obstruction, that if we do, then we have lowered the bar to the point where any criminal can be president of the United States and that should be unacceptable to all of us,” she tweeted May 21.
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.): He signed onto articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017.
- Rep. Dwight Evans (Pa.): “The heavily redacted
#MuellerReport reveals and details repeated disturbing conduct by the president, & it shouldn’t go unnoticed — an impeachment vote would begin the process & allow House Judiciary to have broader investigative availability, which is certainly warranted!,” he tweeted in April.
- Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (Ohio): She signed onto articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017.
- Rep. Al Green (Texas): Green is one of the first members of Congress to support impeaching Trump, well before the Mueller report was released.
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.): “I cannot see a reason for us to abdicate from our constitutionally mandated responsibility to investigate,” she tweeted April 18.
- Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.): “I think it’s important to call out the impeachable offenses that are taking place and to convey to President Trump and the American people that no one is above the law,” he said in February, signing onto articles of impeachment against Trump.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.): “We are now at the point where we must begin an impeachment inquiry,” she tweeted on May 21.
- Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.): “This inquiry could lead to impeachment, or it could lead to nothing,” Lieu told The Washington Post on May 20.
- Rep. Tom Malinowski (N.J.): “I’ve come to think that it is warranted at this point,” Malinowski told NBC News in an article published May 21.
- Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.): She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017.
- Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.): “We should be having this debate,” he said in April.
- Rep. Joe Neguse (Colo.): “The findings detailed in the Special Counsel’s report, and the Administration’s pattern of wholesale obstruction of Congress since the report’s release, make clear that it is time to open an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted on May 21.
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.): “We must begin impeachment proceedings and investigate if the president committed impeachable offenses,” she tweeted in April.
- Rep. Mark Pocan (Wis.): “Stonewalling Congress on witnesses and the unredacted Mueller report only enhances the President’s appearance of guilt, and as a result, he has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry,” he tweeted on May 21.
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.): “There’s a lack of moral fortitude and fitness to even be in this office,” she told Boston Public Radio in April.
- Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.): “I do think the logic of an impeachment inquiry is pretty overwhelming at this point,” Raskin told The Washington Post on May 21.
- Rep. Kathleen Rice (N.Y.): “Congress has a moral obligation to put our politics aside and take action. We need to start impeachment proceedings,” she tweeted May 21.
- Rep. Harley Rouda (Calif.): “I think we start impeachment proceedings,” he said on May 22.
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (Pa.): “Congress has patiently tried to work within traditional means to get to the bottom of this extraordinary situation. But, we have reached an inflection point,” she said in a May 21 statement.
- Rep. Jackie Speier (Calif.): She first called for Trump’s impeachment in August 2017.
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.): She introduced legislation in March to start an impeachment inquiry.
- Rep. Norma J. Torres (Calif.): “Everyone should be concerned about preventing and obstructing the rule of law,” Torres told The Washington Post in April.
- Rep. Juan Vargas (Calif.): He called for Trump’s impeachment after the release of the redacted Mueller report in April.
- Rep. Filemon Vela (Texas): After the Mueller report was released, he signed onto Tlaib’s impeachment resolution as a co-sponsor.
- Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.): The House Financial Services Chairwoman is one of the first members of Congress to call for impeaching Trump. “Mueller kicked the impeachment ball to the Congress. The Constitution gives the responsibility to Congress to impeach an unfit president — ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ What more do we need?," she tweeted in April.
- Rep. John Yarmuth (Ky.): He was among the six House Democrats who introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in November 2017.