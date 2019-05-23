Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway is one of the most powerful women in the Trump administration. In addition to having the president’s ear, she also goes to bat for him — especially when it comes to a topic that has long dogged Trump: sexism.

One way Conway does this, often, is by accusing Democrats, including women, of employing sexism in their treatment of Trump and those around him.

The latest example of this was flagged by my colleague Josh Dawsey. After Trump left a highly contentious meeting Wednesday with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Conway asked Pelosi if she wanted to respond to Trump’s comments.

According to aides, after Pelosi told Conway “I’ll respond to the president, not staff.”

“Wow, that’s really pro-woman of you,” Conway replied.

This is not a new move for Conway, as conservative CNN host S.E. Cupp noted.

This is a go-to move for Conway, who’s cried sexism - where it isn’t - when she feels cornered or slighted. https://t.co/wfnNMWBCy7 https://t.co/ZP3Rf8JeU8 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 23, 2019

Here are a few other examples:

Suggesting Sen. Cory Booker (D.-N.J.) was sexist for running for president.

After Booker entered the Democrats’ presidential primary, Conway went on Fox News to suggest his candidacy undercut the women in the race.

“What’s wrong with the candidates that are already in there? What’s your objection to Kamala D. Harris running, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, these others who have already announced — Tulsi Gabbard, maybe?” she asked. “If he were a Republican running against them, they would immediately call him a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field.”

Accusing Hillary Clinton of being a “hypocrite about women’s empowerment.”

After Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several women, Conway attacked Clinton for accepting donations from him. (The Trump family, including presidential advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, have their own ties to Weinstein.)

In October 2017, Conway said on Fox News:

“I felt like a woman who ran to be commander in chief and president of the United States, the first one ever, who talks about women’s empowerment took an awfully long time to give support to those women who were coming forward and has still as far as we know kept the money. Kept the dirty money that ‘Dirty Harvey’ has given her in her campaign. She needs to not be a hypocrite about women’s empowerment and what it means to be pro-woman. She spent one solid this time last month talking about an audio tape from 11 years earlier where a statement by the now-President of the United States who was victorious.”

Suggesting that Democratic voters might be sexist for favoring male candidates for the 2020 presidential nomination

The Democratic candidates currently leading the polls are male and white. Conway suggests might say something about the biases of left-leaning voters. Last month, she suggested that there was “a problem” with liberal voters, asking reporters:

“What is the problem with the Democratic primary electorate, are they racist and sexist? Do they not want all these women who are running, all these people of color? Because apparently you’ve got the two old white straight men career politicians in the lead.”

Accused CNN of sexism for asking her questions about her husband

Last year, CNN reporter Dana Bash asked Conway about her husband George Conway, one of the most high profile conservative critics of Trump on Twitter. Conway responded by accusing Bash of treating her differently than she would a man.

“This ought to be fun moving forward, Dana. We’re now going to talk about other people’s spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there.” Conway said, according to The Washington Post’s Callum Borchers. “It’s fascinating to me that CNN would go there, but it’s very good for the whole world to just witness that it’s now fair game how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them.”