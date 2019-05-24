This week, gay activist and San Francisco politician Harvey Milk would have celebrated his 89th birthday. The first openly gay leader in California was assassinated while serving as city supervisor. To mark this anniversary, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay, shared a tweet celebrating Milk’s legacy, noting that Milk paved the way for his campaign.

Buttigieg has secured early support from many gay voters (my colleagues recently wrote that he “electrified” the base). But he’s not the only Democratic presidential nominee who’s campaigning for support from the LGBT community. Many candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination are highlighting their work on gay rights and jockeying to show how they’ll serve the community if elected.

In April, Buttigieg pledged to pass federal legislation making it illegal to discriminate based on sexual orientation. He regularly speaks in support of the Equality Act, a bill that would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, education, jury service and federal financing. It would protect people from being fired or harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) helped lead an effort to repeal the policy that barred openly LGBT people from military service. She now says she supported legislation like the Equality Act, which recently passed in the House, that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

If elected, she has promised to address the health care needs that many in the LGBT community face due to the lack of accessibility. “HIV medicine is available and works, and they make it unaffordable for too many people in this country and worldwide,” she said about pharmaceutical companies Sunday at AIDS Walk New York. “So we have to take on the drug companies and we have to guarantee, through new leadership in Washington, that health care is a right and not a privilege for a few.”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D.-Calif.) is another candidate who points to her political work at the state level to prove her commitment to LGBT issues. As California’s attorney general, Harris refused to defend Proposition 8, the state’s ban on same-sex marriage. During Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination fight, she pressed the conservative judge to publicize his views on the court’s ruling on same-sex marriage.

And at an event for the Human Rights Campaign, one of the country’s largest gay rights organizations, she spoke about the need to keep pressing for equality for LGBT Americans. “Let’s speak the truth — the fight for LGBTQ rights are civil rights, and until all of us are equal, none of us are equal — and none of us will receive justice,” she said.

Others have focused their message on undoing the Trump administration’s anti-LGBT policies. While in office, the president has implemented a ban on transgender troops. The Department of Health and Human Services has changed its policies to allow medical providers to deny treatment to transgender people on religious grounds. On Wednesday, The Washington Post’s Tracy Jan reported that the Department of Housing and Urban Development would now allow “federally funded shelters to deny people admission on religious grounds or force transgender women to share bathrooms and sleeping quarters with men.”

Democratic candidate Julián Castro, Housing Secretary during the Obama administration, pushed back on the decision calling it “shameful.” He said on Twitter: “Finalizing the Gender Identity Rule was among my proudest accomplishments at HUD and couldn’t have been done without incredible activists. Rescinding this rule is a shameful decision that will result in trans shelter-seekers being forced on the streets.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D.-Mass.) took to social media to promise that she’s ready to “fight” for LGBT Americans by reversing the Trump administration housing policies.

“My affordable housing plan would prohibit housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. LGBTQ+ Americans deserve good-quality, affordable housing. I’m ready to fight for them,” she tweeted.

Activist and writer George Johnson told the Fix that the urgency of so many other issues impacting the country during the Trump political era have made addressing LGBT issues secondary. He said the upcoming forum dedicated specifically to LGBT issues will offer an opportunity for the candidates to distinguish themselves.

“I feel that most campaigns are focusing on health care, education, mass incarceration, which will inevitably help LGBTQ people, but not taking real specificity to LGBTQ issues directly,” he said. “It seems many of them have fairly decent LGBT politics, but with over 20 people currently running on the ticket, they are focusing on the larger issues at hand. [I’m] still cautiously optimistic to see if the LGBT focused debate ever happens.”

As Democratic candidates compete to win the votes of the LGBT community, convincing most gay Americans to vote Democrat isn’t the hard part. The biggest challenge will be distinguishing themselves for voters from other liberal like-minded politicos pursuing the highest office in the land.