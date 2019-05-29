When President Trump awarded a 60-pound trophy at the Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, it was just the latest in odd Trump sporting moments, many of which you can watch in the video above.

But politicians attempting to “relate” by attempting to sport is nothing new, so The Fix went ahead and ranked the 21 strangest political sporting moments below.

21) Presidential first pitches

Former president Barack Obama completely missed the plate in 2010. As did former Florida governor Charlie Crist. Trump used a crow hop to get his pitch across the plate in 2004. But perhaps no first pitch was more memorable than former president George W. Bush’s first pitch just over a month after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was a perfect strike.

20) John Kerry kicks a soccer ball

Just what it sounds like.

19) Obama works out

The secret recording showed Obama, among other exercises, getting in his dumbbell fly reps.

18) Presidential jogging shorts

Mashable’s rundown of past presidents jogging, stretching and sweating is really all you need here.

17) Mitt Romney boxes Evander Holyfield

If you ever wanted to see the former presidential nominee shirtless in red boxing trunks, here’s your chance.

16) Presidential bowling mishaps

Obama rolled a gutterball, Bush rolled a turkey into 2-liter sodas and former president George H.W. Bush fell right into the bowling lane.

15) Congress plays baseball

Every year, Democrats and Republicans face off in the Congressional Baseball Game. The drama is real, the gamesmanship is real, the bloopers are real.

14) Ted Cruz plays basketball

The game against Jimmy Kimmel last year was so bad, it took almost an hour to get to six points.

13) Presidents hit the links

Golfers have seen Trump drive a cart across the green and reportedly throw the golf balls of his opponents into nearby bunkers, while Obama just “sucks,” according to a reporter covering him in 2008.

12) Politicians try and fail to make local sports comparisons

Cruz once referred to a basketball hoop as a “basketball ring” and in 2016 Trump asked a Pittsburgh crowd, “How’s Joe Paterno?” Paterno died in 2012.

11) Mitt Romney keeps rooting for new teams

He was a Detroit Tigers fan. Then he was a Boston Red Sox fan. He was a Boston Celtics fan. Then he was a Utah Jazz fan.

10) Hillary Clinton explains her baseball allegiances

During a 1999 appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Clinton said she roots for the Chicago Cubs and for the New York Yankees because she “needed an American League team.”

9) Politicians mess up the names (and allegiances) of their hometown athletes

“Sammy Sooser” and “Mike McGwire,” famed New England Patriots’ kicker Adam “Varitek,” Boston Red Sox outfield “Manny Ortez,” baseball all-star “Rafael Palmeri” and “Yankee fan” Curt Schilling, to name a few.

8) Politicians mess up team names

The only thing worse than not knowing star players? Not knowing the teams they’re playing for.

7) Chris Christie bear hugs Jerry Jones

Then-New Jersey Gov. Christie’s hug of the Dallas Cowboys owner is as awkward as it sounds.

6) Kid takes pass from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to the head

Still one of the greatest campaign gaffes of all time, Rubio and the kid redeemed themselves months later in a dramatic reenactment.

5) Trump hands out 60-pound trophy at sumo tournament

Trump also wore slippers and sat in a chair during the tournament, skirting sumo custom.

4) Trump attempts other sports

My colleague Philip Bump’s rundown of Trump’s sports career is all you really need here.

3) Clinton and Trump get booed at Wrigley Field

Trump reportedly practiced singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for two weeks before messing up the lyrics at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2000. Hillary Clinton didn’t fare much better in 1994: the crowd started booing before longtime Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray could even finish introducing her.

2) Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attempts to play football

Amid a multimillion-dollar libel trial, Ford found himself doused in Gatorade after winning a high school football playoff game. Later that year, this happened.

1) Trump lands his helicopter in center field to throw out a first pitch

In 2004, Trump landed his helicopter on the field of the Somerset Patriots to throw out a first pitch, which is perhaps even more notable now, given Trump has yet to throw out a first pitch as president.