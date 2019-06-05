

Air Force One arrives at Shannon Airport in Ireland carrying President Trump on June 5. Trump will use his golf resort in nearby Doonbeg as a base for his three-day stay in Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

There have been only two months of Donald Trump’s presidency in which he hasn’t visited a property owned by the Trump Organization, the company from which he still draws a sizable income. One was last December, when the U.S. government shutdown derailed Trump’s plans to head to Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., for the holidays.

The other was January 2017, when Trump had been president for 12 days.

By early February of that year, Trump began visiting Trump Organization properties regularly. Rarely did a week go by in which he didn’t visit Mar-a-Lago (during the winter) or his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (during the summer) or his golf club in Sterling, Va. (at any time of year). He has, by our tally, spent all or part of 255 days of his presidency at Trump Organization properties — more than a quarter of the days he’s been president. On 162 of those days, he’s probably played golf, a rate of once every 5.4 days.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

For all of that activity, he hasn’t really gone to very many places. He’s spent nearly 100 days at Mar-a-Lago and more than 70 at Bedminster. He’s gone to his golf club near Mar-a-Lago more than 50 times and his club at Sterling about as often.

In the past two months, though, he’s branched out.

In early April, Trump visited the West Coast, making his first visit to his golf club in Los Angeles, spending the night at his hotel in Las Vegas. (He’d first visited that hotel last year.) On Wednesday, he added another Trump Organization property to the list: He’s overnighting at his golf club in Doonbeg, Ireland, as part of his trip to the United Kingdom.

By our count, that makes the 11th Trump Organization property he’s visited as president. Include his stop at the Trump hotel in Honolulu — which licenses the Trump name — and that’s 12 Trump-branded properties that the president has found time to stop by.

With that in mind, we figured we’d make a little game out of it. There are still 15 Trump Organization properties that Trump hasn’t yet visited, and perhaps as few as 595 days left in his presidency in which to visit them. To aid the president in getting to them all (and to allow you to play along at home) we created this scorecard of the properties and his visits to them.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

(For places he visited more than once, we added “X"s to indicate how many times he’d stopped by.)

Many of them would be fairly easy to check off the list. There are several buildings in Manhattan, for example, that he could cover in one afternoon. Several others are on the East Coast, allowing for fairly trivial day trips. Have the Republican National Committee throw together a fundraiser at the landfill-site-turned-golf-course in the Bronx and, boom, you can check it off the list. We don’t want to say that Trump isn’t trying very hard to visit all of the Trump Organization properties, but he could certainly try harder.

The good news, really, is that 595 days is more than enough time to visit them all. It would require a visit to a Trump Organization property every 40 days or so. Since he visits a Trump property every 3.4 days, on average, he could actually cover those last 15 properties by August if he really put his mind to it, though that would admittedly mean less time spent at Bedminster.

And when he does, be sure to note the date of the visit on your scorecard.