Former vice president Joe Biden has long been more conservative than many Democrats on the issue of abortion. The former lawmaker has often cited his Catholic faith when sharing his politics on the issue.

In his 2007 book, “Promises to Keep,” Biden said: “My position is that I am personally opposed to abortion, but I don’t think I have a right to impose my few on the rest of society. I’ve thought a lot about it, and my position probably doesn’t please anyone.”

“I’ve stuck to my middle-of-the-road position on abortion for more than 30 years. I still vote against partial birth abortion and federal funding, and I’d like to make it easier for scared young mothers to choose not to have an abortion, but I will also vote against a constitutional amendment that strips a woman of her right to make her own choice,” he wrote.

This worldview concerned some on the left then, and it certainly does now.

As Biden heads toward the 2020 election, it’s clear that his position on the issue hasn’t changed — even as some on the left may be more adamant than ever about protecting women’s right to access abortion services. The Biden campaign issued a statement Wednesday announcing that unlike many of the other Democrats running for president, he is not calling for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which restricts the use of federal money to pay for abortions.

But in a climate where many on the right are admittedly working to end women’s right to an abortion, some on the left see no room in their party — and certainly not at the top of the 2020 ticket — for Biden’s stance on the issue.

Ilyse Hogue, president of the abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America, said in a statement that Biden’s support for the amendment “translates into discrimination against poor women and women of color plain and simple.”

“Biden’s position on this issue should disqualify him from contention for the nomination,” Hogue said. “The Hyde Amendment is an immoral, dangerous policy. And, during a year in which Democrats value victory over almost everything else, wavering on abortion is very bad politics.

“His position further endangers women and families already facing enormous hurdles and creates two classes of rights for people in this country, which is inherently undemocratic,” she said.

Despite that view, Biden’s stance on abortion may be more consistent with the voters some Democrats believe they need to win if they are going to beat President Trump in 2020.

Most Americans — nearly 6 in 10 — say abortion should be legal in most cases, according to the Pew Research Center. Even most Catholics — 51 percent — say, like Biden, that abortion should be legal in most cases.

But just because many Americans support keeping abortion legal doesn’t mean they support tax dollars funding the procedure. Many Americans share Biden’s view on federal funding, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. Four in 10 Americans favor a policy that blocks federal funds from going to organizations that provide abortions, even though those funds cannot be used for abortions.

Biden may be attracting the ire of the left’s base with his latest comments on abortion, but it’s not likely to hurt him with many of the voters he’s trying to win — independents and centrists who are uncomfortable with the liberal politics of the Democratic base and the religious nationalism often associated with social conservatives.