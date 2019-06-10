Placeholder while article actions load

What is The Monkey Cage? “Democracy is the art of running the circus from the monkey cage.” — H.L. Mencken Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Monkey Cage’s mission is to connect political scientists and the political conversation by creating a compelling forum, developing publicly focused scholars, and building an informed audience. Using the discipline’s research, we help make sense of the circus that is politics.

At TMC, political scientists draw on their expertise and the discipline’s research to provide in-depth analysis, illuminate the news, and inform civic discussion. We want the political conversation to include timely, accessible, and sound knowledge from a publicly oriented political science discipline, and to be less dominated by evidence-free arguments.

TMC is an independent site currently published here at the Washington Post.

Who can write for TMC?

We publish political scientists, usually in universities or comparable research positions, writing about their particular area of expertise. Occasionally we publish pieces by scholars in affiliated disciplines — such as sociology, economics, psychology, or history — if their contributions are relevant to politics.

We are especially committed to cultivating and publishing contributors from historically underrepresented groups as well as contributions about issues that have been neglected in the past.

How do I write for TMC?

First, please download and read carefully our Contributors’ Guide and Ethics Code.

If your proposed piece fits with our guidelines, please email us (monkeycageblog@gmail.com) with a one- or two-paragraph pitch that briefly explains:

which news or current issue your piece will illuminate

which research findings you will bring to bear on this topic

how your post will change public or policymakers’ perceptions on this topic

Decisions are made by a board of editors all of whom are political scientists with expertise in various areas. We are supported by professional editors who edit posts and manage the site.

Please note:

We do not publish traditional op-eds or editorials that advocate for political parties, candidates, or public policies.

We accept only pitches from authors, not from public relations professionals.

We do not automatically extend the right to respond to anything published on TMC.

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Henry Farrell is the SNF Agora Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He studies trust, the politics of the Internet, and international and comparative political economy. His recent book is The Political Economy of Trust. Follow him on Twitter @henryfarrell.

PUBLISHER

John Sides is a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University. He specializes in public opinion, voting, and American elections. His books include Identity Crisis: The 2016 Presidential Campaign and the Battle for the Meaning of America. He has also written for the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, the New York Daily News, Salon, Boston Review, and Bloomberg View. Follow him on Twitter @johnmsides.

EDITORS

Sarah Binder is a professor of political science at George Washington University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. She has authored or co-authored four books on legislative politics, and she has a mild obsession with congressional rules, the history of Congress, and the Fed. Follow her on Twitter at @bindersab.

Kim Yi Dionne is associate professor of political science at the University of California, Riverside. She studies public opinion, political behavior, and policy aimed at improving the human condition, with a focus on African countries. She is the author of Doomed Interventions: The Failure of Global Responses to AIDS in Africa. She has also written for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, and Africa is a Country. Follow her on Twitter at @dadakim.

Stacie E. Goddard is professor of political science and director of the Madeleine K. Albright Institute at Wellesley College. She is currently a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute. Her research focuses on issues of international security, especially great power competition and its effects on international institutions. Her most recent book, When Right Makes Might: Rising Powers and World Order, was published by Cornell Studies in Security Affairs in 2018. Follower her on Twitter at @segoddard.

Amanda Hollis-Brusky is an associate professor of politics at Pomona College. She studies the United States Supreme Court, constitutional change and development, executive power, and the conservative legal movement. Her books include Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative Counterrevolution. She has also written for The Los Angeles Times, Politico, Newsweek, and The Washington Post. Follow her on Twitter at @HollisBrusky.

Bryn Rosenfeld is an assistant professor of government at Cornell University. She studies the politics of Russia and other former Soviet countries, political behavior, and democratization. She is the author of The Autocratic Middle Class: How State Dependency Reduces the Demand for Democracy. Follow her on Twitter at @brynrosenfeld.

Elizabeth Saunders is an associate professor in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. She studies U.S. foreign policy and international security, especially the role of leaders, the presidency, and the politics of using force. She is the author of Leaders at War: How Presidents Shape Military Interventions. Follow her on Twitter at @ProfSaunders.

Laura Seay is an assistant professor of government at Colby College. She studies African politics, conflict, and development, with a focus on central Africa. She has also written for Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, Guernica, and Al Jazeera English. Follow her on Twitter at @texasinafrica.

Jessica Chen Weiss (currently on leave from TMC) is an associate professor of government at Cornell University. She studies Chinese politics and international relations in the Asia-Pacific. She is the author of Powerful Patriots: Nationalist Protest in China’s Foreign Relations. Follow her on Twitter at @jessicacweiss.

Managing Editor

Associate Editor

Vanessa Lide

Marketing Director

Gihane Askar

Occasional Contributors

Stephen Benedict Dyson (University of Connecticut)

Chris Federico (University of Minnesota)

Supporters

